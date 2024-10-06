Open in App
    Kamala Harris to return to Arizona, this time to promote early voting

    By Stephanie Murray, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago

    Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Arizona on Friday, making her second trip to the battleground state in the last two weeks.

    Harris will be in Arizona to mark the start of early voting. Although Election Day isn’t for another month, Arizonans can soon start to cast their ballots and return them ahead of Nov. 5.

    Mailed ballots begin to go out across Arizona on Wednesday, two days before Harris' visit. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, will stump in the state on Wednesday.

    The race between Harris, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, is razor-thin, according to the latest public polls. Battleground Arizona was the closest state in the 2020 election — President Joe Biden beat Trump by fewer than 11,000 votes — and the race is shaping up for another close finish next month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p8eM_0vwF4lZP00

    As a result, Harris is coming to the southwestern battleground to shore up support. Two weeks ago, the vice president traveled to the border city of Douglas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and pitch her border security plan to supporters.

    The Harris campaign did not say where the vice president plans to campaign in the state on Friday.

    Harris is flooding Arizona with campaign surrogates to drum up support for the Democratic nominee. Actress Jennifer Garner held events in Phoenix and Mesa on Saturday, and stars Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Glenn Close and Michael Ealy were set to be in Phoenix on Sunday for a day of campaigning.

    Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign around Phoenix on Tuesday. Walz's visit is tied to Wednesday's start of early voting.

    On the Republican side, Donald Trump Jr. is making his own early voting trip to the state on Wednesday, attending six events hosted by the conservative political group Turning Point Action.

    Trump was most recently in Arizona less than a month ago, on Sept. 12.

    Harris’ trip to Arizona is part of a larger campaign swing and media blitz. Harris' interview with the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” which will focus on reproductive rights and women’s issues, will be released Sunday.

    Harris also has several other interviews set to air this week, including a Monday appearance on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” On Tuesday, she’ll appear on “The View,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

    Harris will travel to battleground Nevada on Wednesday to hold events in Las Vegas and participate in a Univision town hall before she heads to Arizona on Friday.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kamala Harris to return to Arizona, this time to promote early voting

    Comments / 335
