Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    Corona del Sol volleyball stays on track for title with dominant win over Marana

    By Mohana Holloway, Arizona Republic,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sF8k_0vt1uH2q00

    The undefeated Tempe Corona del Sol girls' volleyball team, No. 2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association's 6A girls' volleyball rankings, keeps showing why it's a state championship contender.

    The team has been superior in all of their matches, including Wednesday night’s straight-set home victory (25-7, 25-4, 25-9) against the 6A Marana Tigers.

    Corona is led by key players who not only dominate in the 6A conference but in statistics statewide and nationwide as well.

    Junior middle blocker Hayden Conner ranks No. 13 for hitting percentage in the nation, according to MaxPreps. Sophomore setter Adelyn Chang is No. 14 in Arizona for assists. Libero/setter Erin Clark tops 6A in aces. And outside hitter Alyssa Aguayo leads 6A in kills, according to AIA stats as of early Thursday.

    The Aztecs dominated the first set Wednesday with multiple hits and kills by Conner, as well as two aces by senior outside hitter Emma Uribe, displaying a sense of control and team defensive play.

    “We definitely hold ourselves accountable,” Conner said. “We bring energy and build each other up after every point, which helps us stay strong.”

    Behind junior outside hitter Taryn Vesely, who recorded a total of 11 kills throughout the game, Corona continued their momentum into the second set. With an impressive 18-0 scoring run, the Aztecs played with a sense of grit and coordination, finishing the set off with a kill from senior middle blocker Morgan Moraga.

    “I think we played really clean volleyball tonight,” Corona head coach Ben Maxfield said. “We passed well, we served well, and even when we got some pressure on us, we were able to capitalize and put that ball down.”

    Team dynamics are one of the many reasons why Corona remains undefeated this season. The Aztecs continued their impressive team play into the third set, with five kills by junior middle blocker Kennedy Allen, assisted by Chang. Despite Marana’s attempts to battle back, led by outside hitter Lelani Alvarado, the Tigers fell short, allowing the Aztecs to clinch yet another win.

    “We try and create a winning culture,” Maxfield said. “We are always competitive, and our expectation is that we’re going to work hard every time.”

    The Aztecs last won the state championship in 2022. Conner, being a national leader, is determined to remain undefeated and reach the finals again this season.

    “It’s an honor to be able to be recognized amongst so many great players in the nation,” Conner said. “We (the Aztecs) just need to be consistent in every aspect. We need to be amazing in both defense and offense, as well as having energy in every game.”

    Corona improved to 10-0, in both conference play and overall. The Aztecs play in the Rise N’ Roar Tournament, hosted by Millennium on Oct. 11.  After that, Corona returns to AIA competition with two big matches, at home vs. No. 5 Millennium on Oct. 16, then at No. 1 Xavier on Oct. 17.

    Marana is 4-3 in AIA conference play, 7-5 overall. They host Sunnyside (6-7 overall) on Thursday night.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Corona del Sol volleyball stays on track for title with dominant win over Marana

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: I lost my pregnancy at 20 weeks. Arizona's draconian abortion law made it worse.
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic2 days ago
    Budda Baker's days with Arizona Cardinals could be nearing an end
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic19 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Antonio Pierce receives 8-year penalty in ASU football recruiting investigation
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Hines Ward has made millions and won 2 Super Bowls. So why is he coaching at ASU?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Mother of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels implicated in ASU recruiting scandal
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    'What a ride it's been!' Korn's fiery (expletive) Phoenix concert banged
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic21 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Tucson adding more riprap rocks along I-10 underpasses at cost of $300K
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies picks, odds: Who wins 2024 MLB playoff series?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic22 hours ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers schedule, TV: How to watch NBA preseason game Sunday
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    'Asking the wrong person': Devin Booker on trash talking to Kevin Durant in practice
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic14 hours ago
    Odd bedfellows join in local-control fight over state lands
    WyoFile16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy