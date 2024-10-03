Corona del Sol volleyball stays on track for title with dominant win over Marana

The undefeated Tempe Corona del Sol girls' volleyball team, No. 2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association's 6A girls' volleyball rankings, keeps showing why it's a state championship contender.

The team has been superior in all of their matches, including Wednesday night’s straight-set home victory (25-7, 25-4, 25-9) against the 6A Marana Tigers.

Corona is led by key players who not only dominate in the 6A conference but in statistics statewide and nationwide as well.

Junior middle blocker Hayden Conner ranks No. 13 for hitting percentage in the nation, according to MaxPreps. Sophomore setter Adelyn Chang is No. 14 in Arizona for assists. Libero/setter Erin Clark tops 6A in aces. And outside hitter Alyssa Aguayo leads 6A in kills, according to AIA stats as of early Thursday.

The Aztecs dominated the first set Wednesday with multiple hits and kills by Conner, as well as two aces by senior outside hitter Emma Uribe, displaying a sense of control and team defensive play.

“We definitely hold ourselves accountable,” Conner said. “We bring energy and build each other up after every point, which helps us stay strong.”

Behind junior outside hitter Taryn Vesely, who recorded a total of 11 kills throughout the game, Corona continued their momentum into the second set. With an impressive 18-0 scoring run, the Aztecs played with a sense of grit and coordination, finishing the set off with a kill from senior middle blocker Morgan Moraga.

“I think we played really clean volleyball tonight,” Corona head coach Ben Maxfield said. “We passed well, we served well, and even when we got some pressure on us, we were able to capitalize and put that ball down.”

Team dynamics are one of the many reasons why Corona remains undefeated this season. The Aztecs continued their impressive team play into the third set, with five kills by junior middle blocker Kennedy Allen, assisted by Chang. Despite Marana’s attempts to battle back, led by outside hitter Lelani Alvarado, the Tigers fell short, allowing the Aztecs to clinch yet another win.

“We try and create a winning culture,” Maxfield said. “We are always competitive, and our expectation is that we’re going to work hard every time.”

The Aztecs last won the state championship in 2022. Conner, being a national leader, is determined to remain undefeated and reach the finals again this season.

“It’s an honor to be able to be recognized amongst so many great players in the nation,” Conner said. “We (the Aztecs) just need to be consistent in every aspect. We need to be amazing in both defense and offense, as well as having energy in every game.”

Corona improved to 10-0, in both conference play and overall. The Aztecs play in the Rise N’ Roar Tournament, hosted by Millennium on Oct. 11. After that, Corona returns to AIA competition with two big matches, at home vs. No. 5 Millennium on Oct. 16, then at No. 1 Xavier on Oct. 17.

Marana is 4-3 in AIA conference play, 7-5 overall. They host Sunnyside (6-7 overall) on Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Corona del Sol volleyball stays on track for title with dominant win over Marana