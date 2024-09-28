Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    19-year-old who admitted guilt in 'Gilbert Goons' beatings gets probation

    By Elena Santa Cruz and Robert Anglen, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago

    A teen who admitted to his role in two "Gilbert Goons" cases was sentenced to three years' probation.

    Gage Garrison, 19, was charged earlier this year in beatings at a house party and a parking garage, which occurred within two weeks of each other in December 2022. He pleaded guilty in August.

    A judge on Thursday gave Garrison three years' probation for each case, but the sentence will run concurrently. Garrison was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for each case.

    He was also ordered to 60 days in jail, with three days credit, which is set to begin in March. That could be deferred or removed completely based on recommendations made by the Adult Probation Department, according to court records.

    The first attack Garrison was sentenced in took place Dec. 3, 2022, at a downtown Gilbert parking garage. A police report was filed the night of the attack, but the case was made inactive.

    The beating was filmed.

    Police later reactivated the case and, in January 2024, arrested Tyler Freeman, 18, Garrison, Kyler Renner, 19, and Jack Woods, 18. Prosecutors charged Garrison, Renner and Woods. Woods was 17 at the time of his arrest but was charged as an adult.

    Renner is the brother of Talan Renner, who is charged with murder in the death of Preston Lord.

    Woods and Renner took pleas this month. Woods pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. Renner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Both plea deals allow Woods and Renner to avoid having a felony conviction on their record.

    Garrison was also sentenced in a Dec. 17, 2022, attack at a Gilbert house party near Higley and Elliot roads, which was also filmed. Brass knuckles were involved.

    Freeman, who was a minor at the time, was arrested within two months of the attack. He used the brass knuckles and was convicted in juvenile court.

    In December 2023, police reopened the investigation . Freeman was arrested a second time , accused of burglary, but prosecutors have not charged him. Garrison and Cody Kostoryz, 18, were arrested in February. Police also sought the arrest of an 18-year-old who was out of state, but prosecutors declined to charge him.

    Kostoryz has also pleaded guilty. In July, a judge gave him three years' supervised probation .

    A December investigation by The Arizona Republic first tied the killing of Lord, 16, to the Goons, a gang of teens whose violence went unchecked by authorities even as attacks were recorded and circulated via social media. The investigations into some beatings were set aside; others were not on the police's radar.

    More than two dozen arrests have been made in connection with Goons beatings since Lord was fatally beaten in Queen Creek at a Halloween party last year.

    The number of pleas taken in Goons cases continues to grow, as 11 people have admitted guilt or accepted plea deals.

    Those who have been sentenced have not been given any prison time from the get-go, though two have since been rearrested . One was given 10 days in jail after being accused of violating probation terms.

    Freeman is expected to be the first person to be given prison time for the gang-style attacks.

    Reach the reporters at elena.santacruz@gannett.com and robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com .

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 19-year-old who admitted guilt in 'Gilbert Goons' beatings gets probation

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    MAGA
    1d ago
    Geez, are the goons all getting probation?If any of you goons want to do crime, move to Gilbert
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy