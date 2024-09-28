19-year-old who admitted guilt in 'Gilbert Goons' beatings gets probation

A teen who admitted to his role in two "Gilbert Goons" cases was sentenced to three years' probation.

Gage Garrison, 19, was charged earlier this year in beatings at a house party and a parking garage, which occurred within two weeks of each other in December 2022. He pleaded guilty in August.

A judge on Thursday gave Garrison three years' probation for each case, but the sentence will run concurrently. Garrison was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for each case.

He was also ordered to 60 days in jail, with three days credit, which is set to begin in March. That could be deferred or removed completely based on recommendations made by the Adult Probation Department, according to court records.

The first attack Garrison was sentenced in took place Dec. 3, 2022, at a downtown Gilbert parking garage. A police report was filed the night of the attack, but the case was made inactive.

The beating was filmed.

Police later reactivated the case and, in January 2024, arrested Tyler Freeman, 18, Garrison, Kyler Renner, 19, and Jack Woods, 18. Prosecutors charged Garrison, Renner and Woods. Woods was 17 at the time of his arrest but was charged as an adult.

Renner is the brother of Talan Renner, who is charged with murder in the death of Preston Lord.

Woods and Renner took pleas this month. Woods pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. Renner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Both plea deals allow Woods and Renner to avoid having a felony conviction on their record.

Garrison was also sentenced in a Dec. 17, 2022, attack at a Gilbert house party near Higley and Elliot roads, which was also filmed. Brass knuckles were involved.

Freeman, who was a minor at the time, was arrested within two months of the attack. He used the brass knuckles and was convicted in juvenile court.

In December 2023, police reopened the investigation . Freeman was arrested a second time , accused of burglary, but prosecutors have not charged him. Garrison and Cody Kostoryz, 18, were arrested in February. Police also sought the arrest of an 18-year-old who was out of state, but prosecutors declined to charge him.

Kostoryz has also pleaded guilty. In July, a judge gave him three years' supervised probation .

A December investigation by The Arizona Republic first tied the killing of Lord, 16, to the Goons, a gang of teens whose violence went unchecked by authorities even as attacks were recorded and circulated via social media. The investigations into some beatings were set aside; others were not on the police's radar.

More than two dozen arrests have been made in connection with Goons beatings since Lord was fatally beaten in Queen Creek at a Halloween party last year.

The number of pleas taken in Goons cases continues to grow, as 11 people have admitted guilt or accepted plea deals.

Those who have been sentenced have not been given any prison time from the get-go, though two have since been rearrested . One was given 10 days in jail after being accused of violating probation terms.

Freeman is expected to be the first person to be given prison time for the gang-style attacks.

