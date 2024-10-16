Open in App
    Tell us your Hurricane Milton, Helene stories

    By Kathryn Varn,

    2 days ago

    Hi. Hello. How are we all doing? Have we slept recently? Are we remembering to breathe?

    State of play: We're weathering a collective season of intense stress , grieving – neighbors, homes, a sense of security, a favorite tree – and savoring – hot meals, crisp air-conditioning, steadfast friends, a cold front on the way.

    Why it matters: We want to hear about all of it.

    📮 Email tampa@axios.com, and tell us what's on your mind:

    • How you're doing, what you've been through, what's ticking you off, what's keeping you going, whatever else you think is important to help us tell the story of this shared moment.
    • We may reach out with follow-up questions and feature your story in a future newsletter.
