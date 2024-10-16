Tell us your Hurricane Milton, Helene stories

Hi. Hello. How are we all doing? Have we slept recently? Are we remembering to breathe?

State of play: We're weathering a collective season of intense stress , grieving – neighbors, homes, a sense of security, a favorite tree – and savoring – hot meals, crisp air-conditioning, steadfast friends, a cold front on the way.

Why it matters: We want to hear about all of it.

📮 Email tampa@axios.com, and tell us what's on your mind: