    • Axios Tampa Bay

    Overdose deaths are falling fast in Florida

    By Erica Pandey,

    2 days ago

    Data: CDC; Chart: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

    Fatal drug overdoses, which fell in the U.S. last year for the first time since before the pandemic, are continuing to decline, according to preliminary CDC data .

    Why it matters: Overdoses kill more than 100,000 people a year, but the number appears to be dropping rapidly.

    • In the 12 months ending in April, there was a 10% national decline from the same period a year before, according to CDC data.
    • In Florida, overdoses were down 13%.

    Zoom in: Public health experts are stunned by how dramatically deaths are falling, NPR reports .

    • “This is going to be the best year we've had since all of this started,” Keith Humphreys, a drug policy researcher at Stanford, told NPR.

    Between the lines: We need more data and more research to determine what’s driving the decline in deaths, but experts have theories.

    • Naloxone is more widely available, and more drug users carry the medication with them for safety.
    • Many of the pandemic-era circumstances — like social isolation, increased stress, and people using drugs alone — are no longer factors.
    renerose
    2d ago
    I pray this is right cause I lost my son to fentanyl last year, and I don't want parents to feel this pain
    April Garris-Counterman
    2d ago
    Well, this is confusing considering the different sites report different information.. It must be by who or how each site gets the recorded numbers? 🤔 .. It shares similar circumstances to the crime rates and statistics for an area...
