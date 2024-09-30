Overdose deaths are falling fast in Florida

Data: CDC; Chart: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

Fatal drug overdoses, which fell in the U.S. last year for the first time since before the pandemic, are continuing to decline, according to preliminary CDC data .

Why it matters: Overdoses kill more than 100,000 people a year, but the number appears to be dropping rapidly.

In the 12 months ending in April, there was a 10% national decline from the same period a year before, according to CDC data.

In Florida, overdoses were down 13%.

Zoom in: Public health experts are stunned by how dramatically deaths are falling, NPR reports .

“This is going to be the best year we've had since all of this started,” Keith Humphreys, a drug policy researcher at Stanford, told NPR.

Between the lines: We need more data and more research to determine what’s driving the decline in deaths, but experts have theories.