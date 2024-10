Washington farm workers test positive for avian flu

Health officials are investigating the first presumed human cases of bird flu in Washington state after four agricultural workers tested positive for H5N1 last week.

Why it matters: These are Washington's first presumed human cases of avian flu , highlighting a potential public health concern for those exposed to infected birds, according to the state Department of Health .

The H5N1 strain, which has spread across U.S. farms and wildlife, rarely infects humans, but when it does, it can lead to serious illness.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 27 human cases across six states, including one person with no known contact with poultry or cattle.

Driving the news: People with the four presumed cases in Washington worked at a commercial egg farm in Franklin County, where 800,000 birds were euthanized after test results by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 15 showed that they were infected, per DOH.

Threat level: The CDC classifies the risk to the general public as low.

The Franklin County workers had mild infections and were treated with antiviral medications.

No human-to-human transmission has been detected.

The bottom line: Thoroughly cooked eggs and chicken are safe to eat, per the CDC .

How it works: Sick animals shed the virus in their saliva, mucus, feces and other bodily fluids.

Human infections typically occur when the virus is inhaled or gets into the eyes, nose or mouth, and usually that is after prolonged exposure to infected birds, per the CDC.

It can infect a variety of bird species, causing high mortality in poultry and posing a significant threat to farms.

Rare instances of mammal-to-mammal transmission have occurred.

What they're saying: Public health experts are advising people to avoid contact with sick animals and to keep their pets at a safe distance as well.

What's next: Testing is still underway for other employees at the farm, and health officials are expanding testing to other farms in the area.