    • Axios Seattle

    Sounders represent: Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega among top MLS jersey sales

    By Christine Clarridge,

    2 days ago

    Major League Soccer unveiled its top 25 jersey sales this year, with four Seattle Sounders players making the list.

    State of play: The Sounders have consistently had one of the most loyal fan bases in MLS .

    By the numbers: The Sounders tied with Inter Miami FC for having the most players in the rankings.

    Zoom in: Seattle native Jordan Morris , a winger and forward known for his powerful right foot, speed and versatility, comes in with the ninth best-selling jersey overall and the best among Seattle players.

    • Pedro de la Vega , the newly signed Argentinian winger known for his speed, dribbling and attacking prowess, has the 10th best-selling jersey among MLS players.
    • In 21st and 24th place, respectively, are João Paulo , from Brazil, who is prized for his passing range and his skill defending and attacking on the pitch, and Raúl Ruidíaz , the team's leading scorer .

    Zoom out: Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi took the top spot with teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba also making the list.

    • But Seattle's prominent presence on the jersey list, even amid the global spotlight on Miami , underscores the city's deep connection with its team.

    What we're watching: The Sounders clinched a postseason berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with wild-card matches beginning Oct. 23.

