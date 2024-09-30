Sounders represent: Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega among top MLS jersey sales

Major League Soccer unveiled its top 25 jersey sales this year, with four Seattle Sounders players making the list.

State of play: The Sounders have consistently had one of the most loyal fan bases in MLS .

By the numbers: The Sounders tied with Inter Miami FC for having the most players in the rankings.

Zoom in: Seattle native Jordan Morris , a winger and forward known for his powerful right foot, speed and versatility, comes in with the ninth best-selling jersey overall and the best among Seattle players.

Pedro de la Vega , the newly signed Argentinian winger known for his speed, dribbling and attacking prowess, has the 10th best-selling jersey among MLS players.

In 21st and 24th place, respectively, are João Paulo , from Brazil, who is prized for his passing range and his skill defending and attacking on the pitch, and Raúl Ruidíaz , the team's leading scorer .

Zoom out: Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi took the top spot with teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba also making the list.

But Seattle's prominent presence on the jersey list, even amid the global spotlight on Miami , underscores the city's deep connection with its team.

What we're watching: The Sounders clinched a postseason berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with wild-card matches beginning Oct. 23.