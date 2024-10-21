Open in App
    • Axios Salt Lake City

    What's inside the new Sugar House Trader Joe's

    By Kim Bojórquez,

    1 days ago

    Salt Lake City's second Trader Joe's opened in early October in Sugar House, becoming Utah's fifth location.

    Why it matters: The Southern California-based grocery chain boasts more affordable goods compared with other competitors, including Kroger stores and Whole Foods , and has amassed a cult following since opening in 1967. .

    • About 80% of its products are made under the company's brand.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzBhv_0wGB6P3O00
    Trader Joe's interior in Sugar House. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios.

    State of play: You can get specialty items you may not find at a traditional grocery store, including microwave-ready chicken tikka masala, green onion pancakes and its beloved cookie butter .

    The vibe: The 10,600-square-foot store , located at the former Pep Boys on 2160 S. 700 East, includes murals and displays showcasing neighborhood pride.

    • The area's Sugar House Monument and colorful 9th and 9th whale sculpture, alongside "Scandinavian Swimmers" gummies jumping out of their package, are prominently featured.
    • The store's layout feels smarter compared to that of the similarly sized downtown location.
    • Unlike in the first store, most refrigerated ready-to-eat items can be found in the back of the store, avoiding a crammed produce section. Baked goods are kept with dried snacks.

    Yes, but: Like its predecessor, it shares a parking lot with a strip mall and restaurant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkBbM_0wGB6P3O00 Sugar House Trader Joe's. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

    What they're saying: "Trader Joe's chose [Sugar House] because we feel the community and location are a great fit," Nakia Rohde, a public relations manager for the company, tells Axios in an email.

    Between the lines: The new store is expected to alleviate pressure on the original 400 South location, which can become overcrowded during peak hours.

    Flashback: Trader Joe's first landed in Utah in 2012. Other locations are in Cottonwood Heights, Draper and Orem.

    My thought bubble: If Trader Joe's sets its eyes on the Salt Lake area again, let's hope it considers a store on the west side, where fresh food is harder to access .

    Hours: It's open 9am-9pm daily.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    2cents
    16h ago
    Isn’t this like asking “who’s buried in Grant’s tomb”?
    Kristie Bishop
    1d ago
    I HOPE, WISH, AND PRAYYYYY THEY COME NORTHHHHHHH!!!! Bountiful, Centerville or even Farmington would benefit so much with a store!! We're all out there driving to SLC or further with coolers and ice. Some as far as from stinking Idaho! lol! Bountiful is hoydy-toydy and would definitely keep yall in the black all day!
    View all comments
