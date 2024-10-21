What's inside the new Sugar House Trader Joe's

Salt Lake City's second Trader Joe's opened in early October in Sugar House, becoming Utah's fifth location.

Why it matters: The Southern California-based grocery chain boasts more affordable goods compared with other competitors, including Kroger stores and Whole Foods , and has amassed a cult following since opening in 1967. .

About 80% of its products are made under the company's brand.

Trader Joe's interior in Sugar House. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios.

State of play: You can get specialty items you may not find at a traditional grocery store, including microwave-ready chicken tikka masala, green onion pancakes and its beloved cookie butter .

The vibe: The 10,600-square-foot store , located at the former Pep Boys on 2160 S. 700 East, includes murals and displays showcasing neighborhood pride.

The area's Sugar House Monument and colorful 9th and 9th whale sculpture, alongside "Scandinavian Swimmers" gummies jumping out of their package, are prominently featured.

The store's layout feels smarter compared to that of the similarly sized downtown location.

Unlike in the first store, most refrigerated ready-to-eat items can be found in the back of the store, avoiding a crammed produce section. Baked goods are kept with dried snacks.

Yes, but: Like its predecessor, it shares a parking lot with a strip mall and restaurant.

Sugar House Trader Joe's. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

What they're saying: "Trader Joe's chose [Sugar House] because we feel the community and location are a great fit," Nakia Rohde, a public relations manager for the company, tells Axios in an email.

Between the lines: The new store is expected to alleviate pressure on the original 400 South location, which can become overcrowded during peak hours.

Flashback: Trader Joe's first landed in Utah in 2012. Other locations are in Cottonwood Heights, Draper and Orem.

My thought bubble: If Trader Joe's sets its eyes on the Salt Lake area again, let's hope it considers a store on the west side, where fresh food is harder to access .

Hours: It's open 9am-9pm daily.