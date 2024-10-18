Voter Guide: 8 local races to watch in Utah

Utah's statewide races don't tend to be nail-biters given its Republican lean, but these local contests tell a different story.

Here are eight races we're following as the Nov. 5 election approaches:

Salt Lake County mayor

Democratic Mayor Jenny Wilson is seeking a second term and faces Republican Erin Rider, a corporate attorney, to represent Utah's most populous county.

Why it matters: The blue-bent county will also play a major role in shaping the future sports and entertainment district in downtown Salt Lake City.

Catch up quick: Wilson was appointed to the post in 2019 to replace Democrat Ben McAdams, who left office to represent Utah's 4th Congressional District.

She was elected in 2020, defeating her Republican challenger Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs by about 37,000 votes, per election results .

Rider unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart in Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP primary in 2022.

Salt Lake County council — at-large Seat C

Democratic candidate Natalie Pinkney, an at-large member of the South Salt Lake City Council, and Republican Rachelle Morris, an investor and co-founder of a seed-stage venture fund, are vying to fill the position left by retiring Democratic Councilmember Jim Bradley.

Salt Lake County council — District 6

Republican incumbent Dea Theodore is running against Sandy City Councilmember Zach Robinson, a Democrat and former firefighter.

Theodore, a biologist, secured her seat in 2020 after winning by nearly 10 percentage points against Democrat Terri Tapp Hrechkosy.

State Senate — District 3

In the race to retain his seat, GOP state Sen. John Johnson faces Democrat and Ogden School Board member Stacy Bernal.

The district includes portions of Weber, Summit and Morgan counties.

Utah House of Representatives — District 10

Two years ago, state Rep. Rosemary Lesser, D-Ogden, narrowly won her seat against her Republican opponent Jill Koford by 500 votes .

Lesser will face Koford again to represent southeastern Weber County.

Utah House of Representatives — District 30

Former Republican state Rep. Fred Cox is looking to reclaim the seat he held between 2015-2016.

Cox is competing against Democratic contender Jake Fitisemanu, a West Valley City council member and community health program manager.

The intrigue: Utah Democrats see potential to flip this competitive race which represents portions of West Valley City. The area is one of the state's most racially diverse Senate districts.

The seat is held by outgoing Republican Rep. Judy Weeks-Rohner, who defeated her Democratic opponent in 2022 by just under 400 votes.

Utah House of Representatives — District 42

Republican and business executive Clint Okerlund and Democrat Travis Smith, an attorney, are running for this seat currently held by GOP state Rep. Robert Spendlove, who is not seeking re-election.

Between the lines: The district contains eastern Sandy.

State school board — District 7

Republican state school board member Molly Hart faces a challenge from Democrat John Arthur, 2021's Utah Teacher of the Year and National Teacher of the Year finalist .

Context: Hart, who won the 2020 GOP primary and later ran unopposed in the general election, is the executive director of the K-12 charter school Summit Academy.