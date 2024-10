Virginia ranks high for mom legislators with young kids

Virginia is among the states with the highest representation of legislators who are mothers with little kids, according to a new report.

Why it matters: State legislatures shape policies that directly impact families, but moms of small children remain vastly underrepresented in state capitols nationwide.

The big picture: An estimated 85% of women become mothers by the time they hit 45. But about 25% of all state legislators were moms as of 2024, the analysis from the Vote Mama Foundation found.

Just 8% are mothers with children under the age of 18. Barely 2% of mom legislators are women of color.

Data: Vote Mama Foundation report ; Note: Includes non-binary and gender non-conforming legislators, children who are under 18; Map: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: In Virginia, over 14% of state legislators — or 20 — are moms with young kids.

That's the third-highest percentage in the U.S., behind only California and Minnesota.

It's also more than double the percentage that the Vote Mama Foundation recorded for the state in 2022.

To reach proportionate representation, per the report, Virginia's legislature needs six more moms.

What they're saying: Increasing pay, allowing remote voting options and providing on-site child care or child care stipends are a few changes that can "empower mothers to not only enter but thrive in office," says Virginia Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker in the report.

She would know: Bennett-Parker gave birth while in office, becoming the fifth woman in the history of Virginia's House of Delegates to do so.

Zoom out: Nationally, the share of legislators who are moms with kids under 6 was just 2%.

Alabama has no moms of young kids in its legislature.

What's next: Per the report, voters would need to elect more than 700 more moms to hit proportional representation nationwide.