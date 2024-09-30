VMFA's popular hill is closed for repairs until late November

Part of the VMFA lawn is closed for business.

Why it matters: It's not permanent, but there won't be any (warm) happy hour picnics on the hill before Thanksgiving-ish.

The big picture: This section of the Sculpture Garden with the stairs next to King Neptune is under repair and maintenance until Nov. 26, VMFA spokesperson Amy Peck tells Axios.

Work began on Sept. 3 to avoid overlap with booked outdoor events, Peck says.

What you can expect: A fountain that works.

Construction will also include replacing the granite steps, installing granite cobblestones and repairing the upper fountain.

And visitors will soon be able to sit on new benches under more native trees — including Redbuds, known for their magenta pink blooms , and Serviceberries , which can be a bright red in the fall.

Those will take the place of 15 non-native trees that are struggling partly due to pests and disease, per Peck.

Plus: Bird watchers, you're getting a bird garden.

Between the lines: The changes are separate from the museum's more than $190 million expansion project that will add more than 170,000 square feet and renovate 45,000 existing square footage.

The groundbreaking is expected to start next year, but the new wing likely won't open until 2028, per the VMFA's site.

Earlier estimates said construction would begin last summer, per WRIC .

Yes, but: Perhaps more importantly, Chloe — the beloved giant head that stalks you no matter where you are on the VMFA lawn — remains untouched and ready to keep judging you on morning walks.

The bottom line: Richmonders are getting a new-and-improved VMFA garden. We just have to wait about two more months for it.