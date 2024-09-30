Open in App
    VMFA's popular hill is closed for repairs until late November

    By Sabrina Moreno,

    2 days ago

    Part of the VMFA lawn is closed for business.

    Why it matters: It's not permanent, but there won't be any (warm) happy hour picnics on the hill before Thanksgiving-ish.

    The big picture: This section of the Sculpture Garden with the stairs next to King Neptune is under repair and maintenance until Nov. 26, VMFA spokesperson Amy Peck tells Axios.

    • Work began on Sept. 3 to avoid overlap with booked outdoor events, Peck says.

    What you can expect: A fountain that works.

    • Construction will also include replacing the granite steps, installing granite cobblestones and repairing the upper fountain.
    • And visitors will soon be able to sit on new benches under more native trees — including Redbuds, known for their magenta pink blooms , and Serviceberries , which can be a bright red in the fall.
    • Those will take the place of 15 non-native trees that are struggling partly due to pests and disease, per Peck.

    Plus: Bird watchers, you're getting a bird garden.

    Between the lines: The changes are separate from the museum's more than $190 million expansion project that will add more than 170,000 square feet and renovate 45,000 existing square footage.

    • The groundbreaking is expected to start next year, but the new wing likely won't open until 2028, per the VMFA's site.
    • Earlier estimates said construction would begin last summer, per WRIC .

    Yes, but: Perhaps more importantly, Chloe — the beloved giant head that stalks you no matter where you are on the VMFA lawn — remains untouched and ready to keep judging you on morning walks.

    The bottom line: Richmonders are getting a new-and-improved VMFA garden. We just have to wait about two more months for it.

