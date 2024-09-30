Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Richmond

    AAA wants Virginia drivers to remember the left lane is for passing

    By Karri Peifer,

    2 days ago

    Drivers who linger in the left lane after passing are making Virginia highways less safe for everyone, according to a new poll from AAA.

    Why it matters: It's actually against the law in Virginia to travel in the left lane, but that hasn't stopped scores of drivers from doing it every single day.

    The big picture: Speeding, tailgating, weaving in and out of lanes, and road rage aren't the only bad driving habits making Virginia highways unsafe, a recent AAA Mid-Atlantic poll of drivers found.

    • Slow pokes camping out in the passing lane, or "left lane loafers" as AAA dubbed them, are also making our roadways more dangerous because they create those bad driving situations.
    • It's the reason the state passed a left lane law to begin with, and in 2017, made breaking it enforceable with a $100 fine.

    Zoom in: AAA's March survey of 639 Virginia drivers found:

    • 57% said they "often" witness dangerous driving (like tailgating, aggressive driving and passing on the right) because of slower left-lane drivers.
    • 49% reported regularly seeing left lane loafers causing slowdowns or backups.
    • 10% said they stayed in the left lane longer to punish other drivers.
    • 73% of respondents didn't know (or weren't sure) Virginia had a left lane law.

    Threat level: Around 10% of all fatal car crashes in the nation had "improper lane usage, aggressive driving, erratic lane changing and following improperly" as factors, according to The National Safety Council's Injury Facts latest figures, per AAA.

    The bottom line: In case it wasn't clear from the state law, good manners or the driver behind you screaming and gesticulating, the left lane is for passing.

    • Once you've done it, scooch your 🍑 back over. Otherwise, you're part of the problem.
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Petsourus
    1d ago
    then put more officers out on the roadways and have them go out and arrest all the law breakers, speeders, drug users, alcohol users, weapon users, and all other law breakers not caring of age, race and sex
    Jean Richardson
    1d ago
    Someone needs to tell law enforcement officers and emergency vehicles that when not on an emergency call (lights, sirens) they should heed to the same laws as private citizens do!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Can Can Cafe inside the Library of Virginia is closed
    Axios29 days ago
    Richmonders are driving even more than we did before COVID
    Axios5 days ago
    Scoop: Richmond considering permanently closing Pipeline Trail
    Axios Richmond19 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Millions of Virginians are struggling to pay household bills
    Axios Richmond12 days ago
    Overdose deaths are falling fast in Virginia
    Axios Richmond6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Richmond's first oyster week is happening in October
    Axios15 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    How to make friends as an adult in Richmond
    Axios Richmond20 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Richmond's new Mayo Bridge will likely have bike lanes and wider sidewalks
    Axios23 days ago
    Richmond struggles to fix dangerous intersection after A.P. Hill statue removal
    Axios Richmond15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    A Richmond cat tour is coming to the Fan in November
    Axios13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Record-setting "Godzilla" of a snapping turtle caught and released in Henrico
    Axios Richmond22 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy