    Benchwarmers Bagels will add a second Raleigh location near Dix Park

    By Zachery Eanes,

    2 days ago

    Benchwarmers Bagels , one of Raleigh's favorite downtown restaurants, will open a second location.

    Why it matters: After winning acclaim from its small counter inside the Transfer Co. Food Hall, Benchwarmers will add a second, much larger space near the fast-growing area around Dix Park .

    Driving the news: Benchwarmers — founded by the teams behind Boulted Bread, Jubala Coffee and Bright Spot Donuts — will occupy 4,000 square feet of space in Kane Realty's under-construction Rockway apartment project on South Saunders Street.

    Zoom in: The menu will still offer the wood-fired bagels, sandwiches and pizzas that led Bon Appétit to name it one of the best bagel shops outside New York City.

    • The new restaurant's space will have extended hours as well as its first beverage program outside of coffee. It'll offer wine, beer and cocktails.
    • It also will give Benchwarmers a large patio to work with, facing both Saunders Street and the Rocky Branch Greenway that leads into Dix Park.

    What's next: Rockway is expected to be completed later this year, and Benchwarmers is eyeing an opening date in 2025.

