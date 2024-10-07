Benchwarmers Bagels will add a second Raleigh location near Dix Park

Benchwarmers Bagels , one of Raleigh's favorite downtown restaurants, will open a second location.

Why it matters: After winning acclaim from its small counter inside the Transfer Co. Food Hall, Benchwarmers will add a second, much larger space near the fast-growing area around Dix Park .

Driving the news: Benchwarmers — founded by the teams behind Boulted Bread, Jubala Coffee and Bright Spot Donuts — will occupy 4,000 square feet of space in Kane Realty's under-construction Rockway apartment project on South Saunders Street.

Zoom in: The menu will still offer the wood-fired bagels, sandwiches and pizzas that led Bon Appétit to name it one of the best bagel shops outside New York City.

The new restaurant's space will have extended hours as well as its first beverage program outside of coffee. It'll offer wine, beer and cocktails.

It also will give Benchwarmers a large patio to work with, facing both Saunders Street and the Rocky Branch Greenway that leads into Dix Park.

What's next: Rockway is expected to be completed later this year, and Benchwarmers is eyeing an opening date in 2025.