Lincoln Financial Field to adopt new name for FIFA World Cup

Lincoln Financial Field will adopt a new name during the FIFA World Cup in 2026: Philadelphia Stadium.

Why it matters: Only official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup can display their corporate names during the tournament.

State of play: FIFA signage will likely cover any Lincoln Financial Field displays.

The organization already refers to the Linc as Philadelphia Stadium on its website .

What they're saying: Meg Kane, host-city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026 , tells Axios the group is working with FIFA to determine how existing signage will be addressed ahead of the tournament.

The big picture: The FIFA World Cup in 2026 will take place in stadiums across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Philly will host five group stage matches and one Round of 16 match.

Zoom in: No sponsor has naming rights to any of the 16 stadiums where the tournament will take place, per FIFA's website.

All the stadiums are named after their host city names.

What's next: The Linc will host matches for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament in 2025 , along with 11 other stadiums across the U.S.