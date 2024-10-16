Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Philadelphia

    Lincoln Financial Field to adopt new name for FIFA World Cup

    By Mike D'Onofrio,

    2 days ago

    Lincoln Financial Field will adopt a new name during the FIFA World Cup in 2026: Philadelphia Stadium.

    Why it matters: Only official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup can display their corporate names during the tournament.

    State of play: FIFA signage will likely cover any Lincoln Financial Field displays.

    What they're saying: Meg Kane, host-city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026 , tells Axios the group is working with FIFA to determine how existing signage will be addressed ahead of the tournament.

    The big picture: The FIFA World Cup in 2026 will take place in stadiums across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

    • Philly will host five group stage matches and one Round of 16 match.

    Zoom in: No sponsor has naming rights to any of the 16 stadiums where the tournament will take place, per FIFA's website.

    • All the stadiums are named after their host city names.

    What's next: The Linc will host matches for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament in 2025 , along with 11 other stadiums across the U.S.

    • Discussions about signage at the Linc for the Club World Cup are ongoing, per a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Eagles, which own the stadium.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Supermarket giant buys Philadelphia's Di Bruno Bros. brand
    Axios Philadelphia20 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Popular Florida Pizzeria Closed After State Inspection – Live Roaches and Serious Sanitation Issues
    Akeena12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Exoneree C.J. Rice sues Philadelphia over wrongful conviction
    Axios Philadelphia2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy