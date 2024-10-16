Open in App
    Axios Philadelphia

    How people experiencing homelessness can vote in Philadelphia

    By Mike D'Onofrio,

    2 days ago

    Broad Street Love is seeing a boost in voter registrations at the social services nonprofit this year.

    The big picture: More than 4,000 Philadelphians are listing homeless shelters and nonprofits as their primary residence to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election , per City Commissioners data as of last week.

    • And that number could grow before the voting registration deadline on Oct. 21.

    How it works: Some Philly nonprofits and shelters offer mailing services, allowing those experiencing housing insecurity to list them as their main address when registering to vote.

    • A reliable mailing address also makes it easier for individuals to obtain identification, like a voter registration card, and benefits.

    The caveat: Residency for individuals experiencing homelessness can change often and these organizations may not regularly update their lists, potentially keeping some individuals on them for years.

    🧮 By the numbers: The Center City nonprofit Broad Street Love had the most registered voters at its address among Philly social service providers (2,240). Followed by:

    Zoom in: A permanent address is not necessary to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

    • The Pennsylvania Department of State website offers a form for homeless individuals to identify on a map where they spend most time, and that form can be returned to the city's elections office.
    • Voters casting ballots at a polling place for the first time must show proof of identification .

    Yes, but: Obtaining identification can prove challenging without a mailing address.

    What they're saying: "We take for granted the importance of having a mailing address and how essential it is to so many things that we need to do in our lives, including the ability to register to vote," Candice Player, vice president of advocacy, public policy and street outreach at Project Home, tells Axios.

    • The homelessness nonprofit has been leading voter registration drives at its locations in recent months but doesn't offer mailing services at its sites.

    City Commissioner Lisa Deeley tells Axios that those few thousand voters registered at shelters and social services providers could play a pivotal role in Pennsylvania's close election.

    • "It means a lot to us to have as many eligible people voting as possible," she said.
