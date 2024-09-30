Open in App
    Axios Philadelphia

    Democrats registered more voters than Republicans in August

    By Mike D'Onofrio,

    2 days ago

    Democrats led new voter registrations in Pennsylvania in August — the same month Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party's nomination for president.

    Why it matters: The Keystone State is the brass ring among the few swing states in this year's election and will likely be won by the slimmest of margins, again .

    By the numbers, per state data:

    • 25,661 — Democrats' new voter registrations last month
    • 24,007 — Republicans'
    • 17,996 — "Other" registrations

    Zoom out: Republicans have registered more new voters in Pennsylvania this year through August (103,745) compared to Democrats (97,444).

    Comments / 47
    Don Rodgers
    1d ago
    more leftist lies
    24" G wag Johnny
    2d ago
    Vote Blue America straight up and down the ballot in November 💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
