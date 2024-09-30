Democrats registered more voters than Republicans in August

Democrats led new voter registrations in Pennsylvania in August — the same month Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party's nomination for president.

Why it matters: The Keystone State is the brass ring among the few swing states in this year's election and will likely be won by the slimmest of margins, again .

By the numbers, per state data:

25,661 — Democrats' new voter registrations last month

24,007 — Republicans'

17,996 — "Other" registrations

Zoom out: Republicans have registered more new voters in Pennsylvania this year through August (103,745) compared to Democrats (97,444).