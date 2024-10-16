Open in App
    Maty's Valerie Chang picks desert island dish

    By Nicole Cobler,

    2 days ago

    Maty's chef Valerie Chang is still riding high since winning a James Beard award in June , and she brought that energy to Austin last weekend for an immersive culinary experience.

    Driving the news: Ahead of ACL Music Festival, Chang whipped up her Peruvian cuisine for guests at an East Austin ranch, part of a "World to Table" dinner from American Express and Delta SkyMiles.

    What they're saying: "The team is very excited and happy to have been part of bringing home a medal after a 14 year drought in Miami," the Maty's chef said of her James Beard win.

    As part of a running feature about local chefs' favorite meals , we asked Chang about the one dish she would take with her on a desert island.

    🍽️ You get to pick one dish on a deserted island? What's it going to be?

    "The big reef squid cebiche from Itamae Ao ."

    🍰 We'll let you bring dessert, too.

    "The chocolate cake from Madruga Bakery ."

    🍹 What are you drinking to quench your thirst?

    "A cosmopolitan at Flanigans ."

