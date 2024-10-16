Maty's Valerie Chang picks desert island dish

Maty's chef Valerie Chang is still riding high since winning a James Beard award in June , and she brought that energy to Austin last weekend for an immersive culinary experience.

Driving the news: Ahead of ACL Music Festival, Chang whipped up her Peruvian cuisine for guests at an East Austin ranch, part of a "World to Table" dinner from American Express and Delta SkyMiles.

What they're saying: "The team is very excited and happy to have been part of bringing home a medal after a 14 year drought in Miami," the Maty's chef said of her James Beard win.

As part of a running feature about local chefs' favorite meals , we asked Chang about the one dish she would take with her on a desert island.

🍽️ You get to pick one dish on a deserted island? What's it going to be?

"The big reef squid cebiche from Itamae Ao ."

🍰 We'll let you bring dessert, too.

"The chocolate cake from Madruga Bakery ."

🍹 What are you drinking to quench your thirst?

"A cosmopolitan at Flanigans ."