Eerie vibes galore at Metro Detroit Halloween pop-up bars

The weather is darkening, the leaves are falling and the zombies are nearing your doorstep.

OK, we're not sure about that last one, but regardless — we remain confident that autumn is here and the eerie Halloween vibes are in full swing.

Why it matters: In the spirit of spookiness, we offer you a list of places to soak in the ambience of the season. Halloween-themed bars are all the rage, and you have dozens of options for punny themed cocktails to imbibe while dressed in your macabre finest.

If you go: Many of these places take reservations and we encourage you to make them, especially as we get closer to Oct. 31.

The Basic Witch PSL and Midnight in Salem cocktails from 225 Speakeasy. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

225 Speakeasy by Atwater Brewery: Cobwebs, witches' hats and skulls adorn this corner bar next to Atwater Brewery along the east riverfront.

Walking in on a recent Thursday, Annalise noted a TV silently playing a live-action "Scooby-Doo" film, paired with a playlist that managed to stay Halloweeny without veering into "Monster Mash" territory.

She tried the Basic Witch PSL cocktail ($13), with vodka, pumpkin syrup, coffee liqueur and heavy whipping cream.

Other themed drinks included Midnight in Salem, Violet Poison and the Devil's Mule.

A past Black Lagoon pop-up. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon at the Skip : Through Nov. 5, the often-themed bar in Parker's Alley downtown is hosting Black Lagoon, a Halloween craft cocktail pop-up that started in Toronto in 2021 and has expanded to 35 venues across the U.S. this spooky season.

Eyebrow-raising drink names include Nightmare Fuel (tequila, Giffard Mangue, matcha, lime, Bitter Queens Thai Spice Bitters and absinthe) and Nosferatu's Rise (Coconut Washed Lot 40 Rye Whiskey, cinnamon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, saline and Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters).

Detroit City Distillery 's Dead City Distillery : Black lights, skeletons, fluorescent handprints and test tubes of bright green goo adorn Detroit City Distillery's interior this month.

The pop-up's haunted chemist vibe feeds into the Eastern Market distillery's October announcement of a new product release, Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, an absinthe named after a 16th century alchemist.

Drinks include Verdant Elixir (absinthe, Benedictine, cherry and lime) and Graveyard Shift (honey bourbon, honey, cinnamon, cardamom, Earl Grey, lavender and grenadine).

A rum cocktail at HalloWeiss III in Clawson. Photo: Courtesy of Weiss Distilling Co.

HalloWeiss III at Weiss Distilling Co.: This Clawson distillery transformed its bar into a shadowy, candlelit speakeasy with skull-shaped shot glasses, bubbling cauldrons of punch and oodles of decor.

We can't forget the themed drinks! Here's a small selection from the long list: Cryptic Citric (gin, sesame, grapefruit, pear, maple and mulled spices), Icee Dead People (rum, vodka, Thai tea, carob, vanilla-maca milk powder) and Grim Shady (absinthe, vodka, strawberry, Thai tea, sesame and maple).

Watson Street Horrors at Second Best : Hang out at this Brush Park watering hole with a creepy doll, a severed head, skeletons and terrifying clowns. What more could one ask for?

The drink names on the Halloween-themed menu posted to social media early this month seem pretty normal — a gummy bear and a Long Island iced tea, for example — but a caption posted with the menu does concerningly say, "ya might find an eyeball in your cocktail this month."

