Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Detroit

    Eerie vibes galore at Metro Detroit Halloween pop-up bars

    By Annalise Frank,

    2 days ago

    The weather is darkening, the leaves are falling and the zombies are nearing your doorstep.

    • OK, we're not sure about that last one, but regardless — we remain confident that autumn is here and the eerie Halloween vibes are in full swing.

    Why it matters: In the spirit of spookiness, we offer you a list of places to soak in the ambience of the season. Halloween-themed bars are all the rage, and you have dozens of options for punny themed cocktails to imbibe while dressed in your macabre finest.

    If you go: Many of these places take reservations and we encourage you to make them, especially as we get closer to Oct. 31.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvB7k_0wFOvyTL00
    The Basic Witch PSL and Midnight in Salem cocktails from 225 Speakeasy. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

    225 Speakeasy by Atwater Brewery: Cobwebs, witches' hats and skulls adorn this corner bar next to Atwater Brewery along the east riverfront.

    • Walking in on a recent Thursday, Annalise noted a TV silently playing a live-action "Scooby-Doo" film, paired with a playlist that managed to stay Halloweeny without veering into "Monster Mash" territory.
    • She tried the Basic Witch PSL cocktail ($13), with vodka, pumpkin syrup, coffee liqueur and heavy whipping cream.
    • Other themed drinks included Midnight in Salem, Violet Poison and the Devil's Mule.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFnF8_0wFOvyTL00
    A past Black Lagoon pop-up. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

    Black Lagoon at the Skip : Through Nov. 5, the often-themed bar in Parker's Alley downtown is hosting Black Lagoon, a Halloween craft cocktail pop-up that started in Toronto in 2021 and has expanded to 35 venues across the U.S. this spooky season.

    • Eyebrow-raising drink names include Nightmare Fuel (tequila, Giffard Mangue, matcha, lime, Bitter Queens Thai Spice Bitters and absinthe) and Nosferatu's Rise (Coconut Washed Lot 40 Rye Whiskey, cinnamon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, saline and Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters).

    Detroit City Distillery 's Dead City Distillery : Black lights, skeletons, fluorescent handprints and test tubes of bright green goo adorn Detroit City Distillery's interior this month.

    • The pop-up's haunted chemist vibe feeds into the Eastern Market distillery's October announcement of a new product release, Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, an absinthe named after a 16th century alchemist.
    • Drinks include Verdant Elixir (absinthe, Benedictine, cherry and lime) and Graveyard Shift (honey bourbon, honey, cinnamon, cardamom, Earl Grey, lavender and grenadine).
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACb30_0wFOvyTL00
    A rum cocktail at HalloWeiss III in Clawson. Photo: Courtesy of Weiss Distilling Co.

    HalloWeiss III at Weiss Distilling Co.: This Clawson distillery transformed its bar into a shadowy, candlelit speakeasy with skull-shaped shot glasses, bubbling cauldrons of punch and oodles of decor.

    • We can't forget the themed drinks! Here's a small selection from the long list: Cryptic Citric (gin, sesame, grapefruit, pear, maple and mulled spices), Icee Dead People (rum, vodka, Thai tea, carob, vanilla-maca milk powder) and Grim Shady (absinthe, vodka, strawberry, Thai tea, sesame and maple).

    Watson Street Horrors at Second Best : Hang out at this Brush Park watering hole with a creepy doll, a severed head, skeletons and terrifying clowns. What more could one ask for?

    • The drink names on the Halloween-themed menu posted to social media early this month seem pretty normal — a gummy bear and a Long Island iced tea, for example — but a caption posted with the menu does concerningly say, "ya might find an eyeball in your cocktail this month."

    Sign up for Axios Detroit for free.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Megan
    1d ago
    Love to check this out but there’s a giant add that requires an email…
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Where Michiganders are moving
    Axios Detroit15 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Delicious Detroit tamales at Algo Especial
    Axios Detroit15 days ago
    Michigan has robust voting options — time to make a plan
    Axios Detroit21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Watch out for this invasive beetle this fall
    Axios Detroit26 days ago
    'Obscure' Michigan Destination Named 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WKQI Channel 9554 days ago
    New Detroit police unit to focus on communicating with crime victims and their families
    Axios Detroit28 days ago
    Detroit restaurant sign ordinance in effect
    Axios Detroit6 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    What lower mortgage rates mean for Metro Detroit
    Axios Detroit23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    When to expect peak fall foliage in Metro Detroit in 2024
    Axios Detroit29 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Loneliness in Michigan tops national average
    Axios Detroit1 day ago
    Retrospective exhibition of experimental artist comes to Cranbrook
    Axios Detroit14 days ago
    Fall road trip ideas near Detroit
    Axios Detroit16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit: Oct. 18-21
    Axios Detroit6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Former Detroit Green Book site torn down
    Axios Detroit5 days ago
    Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hires new audit firm
    Axios Detroit12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy