New construction milestone for Hudson's Detroit

The city's second-tallest building took another step forward in its construction this past weekend, dismantling a massive crane that's been part of its skyline for years.

The big picture: Bedrock, the Dan Gilbert-owned real estate company overseeing the $1.4 billion Hudson's development , announced the removal of the 905-foot crane, which had been brought to the site in 2020. This marks the beginning of the next phases of work.

Driving the news: With the crane out of the way, crews can remove the buck hoist, or temporary elevator, which transports people and materials to high floors during construction. As the hoist is removed, the last sections of the exterior glass facade will be installed to enclose the building on Woodward Avenue downtown.

Another view of the crane removal.

Catch up quick: The highly anticipated development, which will include office, retail, restaurant, hotel, residential and event space, has two parts: a 45-story tower and a 12-story base.

General Motors announced in April that it plans to leave its headquarters in RenCen next year to become the anchor tenant of the Hudson's base building.

The project on the former site of the historic Hudson's department store building broke ground in 2017. It's been delayed due to the pandemic, dealing with old Hudson's foundation and navigating labor shortages, the Detroit News reported .

Between the lines: Hudson's Detroit expects to be complete by next year so commercial tenants can start their build-out processes, according to a spokesperson.