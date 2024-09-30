Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Detroit

    Previewing the Lions-Seahawks Monday night matchup

    By Joe Guillen,

    2 days ago

    The Lions are back home after last week's road win for a Monday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

    • ABC is broadcasting the game at 8:15pm local time.

    📋 Scouting the opposition: Seattle may be 3-0 but its opponents so far — Denver, New England and Miami — are among the NFL's dregs .

    • First-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at U of M in 2021 and for the Baltimore Ravens the last two seasons.
    • Seattle's defense allows the league's fourth-fewest points per game (14.3) and an NFL-best 132.3 passing yards per game.

    👀 Player to watch: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) will be a handful for Detroit's defensive backs.

    • His 262 receiving yards are seventh-most in the NFL.

    🗣️ Quote of the week: Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow will likely move from left guard to center with starter Frank Ragnow out against Seattle .

    • In Detroit, Glasgow has only played a single position from start to finish in one of his previous five seasons.
    • "They don't like me getting comfortable," he joked to the Detroit News .

    🔮 Joe's prediction: The Seahawks' undefeated record won't survive tonight's visit. Look for the defensive line's pressure on QB Geno Smith to generate a turnover and maybe even a defensive touchdown.

    • Detroit 27, Seattle 17.
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The daylight Michigan loses between summer and fall
    Axios Detroit23 days ago
    Seeking pumpkin baked goods in Metro Detroit in 2024
    Axios15 days ago
    Target sortation center opens in Detroit
    Axios Detroit23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Detroit Riverfront Conservancy moves ahead with new park despite embezzlement allegations
    Axios Detroit16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    When to expect peak fall foliage in Metro Detroit in 2024
    Axios Detroit8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Michigan's life expectancy ranks in bottom half of states
    Axios29 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 hours ago
    After crisis, "everything is up for evaluation" at Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
    Axios Detroit13 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy