Previewing the Lions-Seahawks Monday night matchup

The Lions are back home after last week's road win for a Monday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

ABC is broadcasting the game at 8:15pm local time.

📋 Scouting the opposition: Seattle may be 3-0 but its opponents so far — Denver, New England and Miami — are among the NFL's dregs .

First-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at U of M in 2021 and for the Baltimore Ravens the last two seasons.

Seattle's defense allows the league's fourth-fewest points per game (14.3) and an NFL-best 132.3 passing yards per game.

👀 Player to watch: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) will be a handful for Detroit's defensive backs.

His 262 receiving yards are seventh-most in the NFL.

🗣️ Quote of the week: Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow will likely move from left guard to center with starter Frank Ragnow out against Seattle .

In Detroit, Glasgow has only played a single position from start to finish in one of his previous five seasons.

"They don't like me getting comfortable," he joked to the Detroit News .

🔮 Joe's prediction: The Seahawks' undefeated record won't survive tonight's visit. Look for the defensive line's pressure on QB Geno Smith to generate a turnover and maybe even a defensive touchdown.