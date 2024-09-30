What lower mortgage rates mean for Metro Detroit

The interest rate cut that Metro Detroit home buyers were waiting for finally arrived, but experts say it will take a bigger drop to revive the sluggish market.

The big picture: Local home sales fell more than 11% in August compared with the same time last year, probably due to the wait-and-see strategy many buyers and sellers adopted on interest rates.

Zoom in: Mortgage rates are hovering around 6% after this month's interest rate cut , and Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, tells Axios that she doesn't expect them to drop below that level this year.

Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Axios Visuals

How it works: The Fed's rate cut influences future mortgage interest rates.

Other factors, such as the jobs market and the overall health of the U.S. economy, also are factored in, the Free Press reported last week .

Between the lines: Easing mortgage rates offer house hunters some relief.

Some buyers who still recall the ultra-low rates below 3% from a few years ago might want to keep waiting for lower rates.

Near-6% mortgages, however, make more sense for those who can't wait to move or for homeowners considering refinancing for lower monthly payments.

What they're saying: Borrowers with good credit are seeing average rates in the mid- to low-6% range, Chris Sbonek, mortgage broker and owner of Mitten Mortgage Lending in Wyandotte, told the Free Press.

"Everyone is not walking away with a 5-something right now," he told the Freep, "but we do have borrowers, ones with the really good equity, ones with really good credit, sliding into the high 5 percents right now."

The bottom line: Record U.S. home prices and low inventory continue to sideline many shoppers. Plus, homeowners remain reluctant to give up their less expensive mortgages.