The latest restaurants, shops and bars to open in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs continues to pop off with new places to eat, drink, shop and play.

Here are seven new spots not to miss:

👕 Vintage & Vinyl opened over the summer in the trendy downtown food hall CO.A.T.I . The funky thrift shop sells upcycled clothing, jewelry and vinyl records, and is open Thursday through Sunday.

🎵 Lulu's Downtown , which relocated from Manitou Springs to the heart of the city in February, is quickly becoming a top spot for live music. The intimate space creates an inviting atmosphere, embracing up-and-coming musicians and comedians.

🍴 Ówàḿbẹ̀, which calls itself Colorado's first Nigerian restaurant , debuted downtown last week. Its menu showcases African dishes like Jollof rice and plantains, and city leaders are celebrating its opening for enriching the city's cultural diversity.

🌮 Por Favor Tacos and Tragos , in the northwestern part of the city, is a family-owned joint that opened in July. Known for its Birria tacos, handcrafted cocktails and party vibes, this lively spot is the perfect place for a fun night out.

🌿 Evergreen is a European-style cafe nestled among Colorado College's campus that opened this summer. The nature-filled space offers a tranquil atmosphere with lush greenery and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a focus on French pastries.

🍹 Gratitude Zero Proof Ba r opened this spring in Old Colorado City as a hotspot for those who want non-alcoholic cocktails. It specializes in unique drinks featuring Kava, a root native to the Pacific Islands, which contains no alcohol but can produce similar effects.

🫕 Night Ramen is a quirky downtown ramen spot that opened last month . Fun fact: Its interior is adorned with a wall of waving plastic cats beckoning you in for a bite of the menu.

This story was written by Colorado College students Theo Cherry, Ayala Rysbek and Ashley Stewart.