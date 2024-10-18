Open in App
    • Axios Denver

    Campaign advertising in Colorado hits $35 million, exclusive analysis shows

    By John Frank,

    2 days ago

    Data: Adimpact;Table: Axios Visuals

    Colorado is seeing about $35 million in campaign advertising for the 2024 congressional races, with Democrats dominating in each contest, an exclusive Axios Denver analysis shows.

    Why it matters: The figures are the most comprehensive look at the campaigns in Colorado, covering publicly reported and yet-to-be-disclosed advertising spending.

    State of play: Democrats have spent $22 million on campaign advertising for the general election , compared to Republicans' $13 million, the AdImpact data analysis reveals.

    • More than three-quarters of the total is being spent in just one congressional race — the hotly contested 8th District just north Denver.
    • U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo and her Democratic allies have spent more than $16 million on campaign ads since Sept. 1, compared to $11.2 million for Republican challenger state Rep. Gabe Evans.

    By the numbers: The greatest disparity is the 3rd District on the Western Slope, where Democrat Adam Frisch and his allies have spent $5 million on advertising — three times that of his GOP rival Jeff Hurd in the conservative-leaning district.

    The intrigue: In the ruby-red 4th District, where firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert relocated , Democrats are making their strongest push ever to win the newly drawn district with candidate Trisha Calvarese spending more than $910,800 on advertising.

    • Boebert has spent a scant $102,500 but is still favored to win.

    The big picture: A huge fundraising haul by Democratic candidates is driving the ad spending.

    • In reports through September made public this week, Democratic candidates in Colorado raised over $34 million, triple Republicans' haul, the Denver Post reported .
    • The fundraising mirrored the national picture where Democratic House candidates nationwide clobbered their GOP opponents in the most recent quarter.

    Zoom in: In Colorado's 8th District, Caraveo brought in $8.7 million from July through September, compared to $2 million for Evans.

    • She had $2.3 million in the bank for the final month of the campaign, compared to $800,000 in Evans' account.
    • Frisch and Calvarese each outraised their GOP rivals, too.

    Context: The total ad spending in Colorado is far smaller than other states where the presidential election is contested and campaigns are spending hundreds of millions on TV ads.

    • Colorado saw just $11,000 in presidential campaign advertising with the majority ($7,200) coming from Democrats.
