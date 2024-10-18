This year's coolest made in Colorado product

The coolest thing made in the Centennial State can turn a wheelchair into an off-roading machine.

The big picture: The Freedom Trax , manufactured in Golden by Tour Engineering, was officially awarded the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado during a Thursday luncheon hosted annually by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

Zoom in: The motorized attachment is designed for manual wheelchairs.

The portable device allows people using wheelchairs to navigate uneven terrain, giving them the ability to travel over sand, snow, grass, gravel and even ice.

What they're saying: The Freedom Trax portability sets it apart from similar products, Tour Engineering co-owner Erin Livingston said in a promotional video , adding that it's helped more people "access" nature.