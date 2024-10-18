Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Denver

    This year's coolest made in Colorado product

    By Esteban L. Hernandez,

    2 days ago

    The coolest thing made in the Centennial State can turn a wheelchair into an off-roading machine.

    The big picture: The Freedom Trax , manufactured in Golden by Tour Engineering, was officially awarded the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado during a Thursday luncheon hosted annually by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

    Zoom in: The motorized attachment is designed for manual wheelchairs.

    • The portable device allows people using wheelchairs to navigate uneven terrain, giving them the ability to travel over sand, snow, grass, gravel and even ice.

    What they're saying: The Freedom Trax portability sets it apart from similar products, Tour Engineering co-owner Erin Livingston said in a promotional video , adding that it's helped more people "access" nature.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeena8 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    5 Signs That Prove Your Cat Trusts You Completely
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Liz Montgomery Had A Ghostly Encounter In Real Life Before She Played Samantha on TV's 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy