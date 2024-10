Jack White announces surprise Tuesday show at Denver's Bluebird Theater

Rockstar Jack White will perform a surprise show Tuesday at one of Denver's most historic and intimate venues.

The big picture: White announced his plans one day before the concert at the 500-person capacity Bluebird Theater on Colfax Avenue, part of a recent string of performances at untraditional spaces, Westword reports .

Driving the news: White released his latest solo album " No Name " in August.

What he's saying: "Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce 'tour dates,'" White wrote on Instagram .

"We will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses," he wrote.

How it works: Ticket sales begin at 1 pm Monday, with student ticket prices starting at $25, per AXS.

You will need to register at Laylo — a direct-to-fans website that lets artists release tickets, merchandise and music — to receive a code for tickets.

Tickets are limited to two per person, are non-transferable and are only for people ages 16 and older.

Flashback: The musician is no stranger to Denver's historic spaces, recording a music video for his song " Would You Fight For My Love? " at the Cruise Room inside the Oxford Hotel in 2014.

What's next: Doors for Tuesday's show open at 7pm.