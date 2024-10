D.C. doesn't hold back on Halloween decor

Skeletons, monsters, spiders — oh my! You never know what you'll find on a D.C. stoop or suburban lawn come Halloween.

Georgetown residents Amy and Taylor Gross tell Axios they've been ghouling up the yard since their three kids were little.

Stroll down 35th Street in Georgetown. You won't miss their pirate-themed giant skeleton display.

The intrigue: It's a big year for skeletons in D.C. , and, in true Washington form, the election is even creeping into Halloween decor.

The big, scary picture: People are springing — sometimes months in advance — for 12-foot skeletons and other Halloween merchandise.

Michael Seelig's Alexandria home is spook-tacular inside and out. He credits his wife, Connie, who starts planning her Halloween displays as early as August.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael SeeligPhoto: Courtesy of Michael Seelig

Decorations account for nearly a third of total spooky spending , which is expected to reach $11.6 billion this year, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

47% of consumers nationwide now say they start Halloween shopping before October , per the survey. Compare that with 32% in 2014.

What's next: Gothic velvets and silks, woodland scenes lifted from fantasy novels and gourds in shades of cream, brown or green are biting into traditional haunted home decor , experts say.

Greg Hillson's Halloween decor is typically out on his Fort Hunt lawn the last weekend in September, or early October. The kids love shopping for new decor, he says. Photo: Courtesy of Greg Hillson