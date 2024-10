Many of D.C.'s COVID marriages are now ending

D.C. divorce lawyers are hearing a frequent refrain: COVID marriages are falling apart.

The big picture: The pandemic pressured many of us to examine our lives and drill down on what we really wanted, leading to city exoduses , divorces and career pivots .

And for many, that meant racing to settle down with someone with whom they could feel safe and stable during a scary time.

State of play: Some couples who met during the pressure cooker of COVID and quickly got married are now separating.

Many met online at the pandemic's start, moved to Zoom dates, graduated to a masked date outside, then found themselves quarantining and moving in together 60 or 90 days later.

That is, things got serious fast, DMV divorce lawyer Cheryl New tells Axios.

From there: Cue the small COVID wedding ceremonies .

Because these marriages took place inside the pandemic bubble, many couples hadn't spent much time with family or friends, or seen how their partners interacted with the world — all things that speak to someone's values and beliefs.

And now, a few years post-COVID, some are realizing they didn't marry the person they thought they did.

What they're saying: "What I'm hearing are consistent patterns of incompatibility, failure to communicate, non-shared goals and values, which I think could have been more fleshed out if they were living outside in the real world [when they met]," says Washington divorce lawyer Maria Simon , who sees these types of breakups frequently.

"They met in a complete bubble," New says of these "fairy-tale romances."

Zoom in: Among the real-world realizations, one of New's COVID marriage clients discovered her partner had a horrible relationship with their family.

Another realized they'd married the kind of person who treats waitstaff horribly.

The intrigue: Simon has long helped couples end short marriages — which she defines as two to three years. But what's unusual about most of these pandemic couples, she says, is that they also quickly had a kid.

Many couples were in their 30s or early 40s and were already eager to start a family. So when the world shut down and sped up the settling down process, they decided to go for it.

"[They thought,] 'Oh, my gosh, I might be missing out on what I've wanted my whole life,' which is to have a family and get married and have kids," says New. "[So they made] some decisions that they would not have otherwise made had they not felt this pressure."

Reality check: Overall, marriage rates took a dive during COVID, though they've risen in recent years.

And divorce numbers have been declining overall across the past two decades.

What we're watching: Simon says she thinks we've hit the peak of the short-term dissolution of COVID marriages.