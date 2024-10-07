Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios DC

    The White House fall garden tours are happening this weekend

    By Anna Spiegel,

    2 days ago

    The White House is opening its gates for free garden tours this weekend.

    Why it matters: Garden tours only happen once in fall and spring, and give visitors a rare inside look at the White House grounds.

    How it works: Free, timed tickets are required. The National Park Service will distribute passes on a first come, first serve basis outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8:30am.

    • Tickets are limited to one per person and required, regardless of age. Everyone in a group (including children) must be in line to receive a pass.

    Zoom in: The tours , held between 10am and 4:30pm, explore the South Grounds and various White House Gardens, including the famous Rose Garden, Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, and the White House Kitchen Garden planted by first lady Michelle Obama in 2009.

    • Visitors can also see commemorative trees planted by presidents and first ladies, including the oldest, a magnolia from Andrew Jackson.

    The intrigue: For a glimpse inside the Executive Mansion, check out the new White House immersive exhibit located nearby.

    Between the lines: No surprise, the tours are extremely popular so get in line well before the giveaway begins — only the early birds get the garden tour worm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPXAm_0vxcPlZB00
    The White House Kitchen Garden is among several that visitors can tour this weekend. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    D.C.'s first dog bar will open in Logan Circle soon
    Axios DC27 days ago
    New D.C. brunches to shake up your weekend
    Axios12 days ago
    District Dogs to pay $100K a year after flooding deaths
    Axios DC8 days ago
    Michelin D.C. guide adds 3 new restaurants
    Axios DC28 days ago
    Here comes the sun: D.C. gets a respite after 11 days of rain
    Axios6 days ago
    Albi chef opens hotly anticipated La' Shukran at Union Market
    Axios DC20 days ago
    D.C. is in its reality TV era
    Axios DC20 days ago
    Scoop: D.C. has only one marijuana inspector
    Axios26 days ago
    Virginia and Maryland could see dangerous wildfire season this fall
    Axios DC12 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Buzzed-about Bar Spero has closed in D.C.
    Axios DC27 days ago
    Lyft scooters leave D.C. Here are others you can book.
    Axios12 days ago
    Halloween pop-up bars for D.C. spooky season
    Axios DC5 days ago
    Exclusive: Inside the political U Street bar that's riling up the internet
    Axios DC26 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    Your ultimate guide to fall festivals in the D.C. area
    Axios26 days ago
    Retired professor, accused of stealing jewelry, pleads guilty to fraud
    Axios DC7 days ago
    Where to watch the "Love Is Blind" premiere in D.C.
    Axios DC9 days ago
    Food critic Tom Sietsema dishes on D.C. dining
    Axios DC2 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy