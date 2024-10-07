The White House fall garden tours are happening this weekend

The White House is opening its gates for free garden tours this weekend.

Why it matters: Garden tours only happen once in fall and spring, and give visitors a rare inside look at the White House grounds.

How it works: Free, timed tickets are required. The National Park Service will distribute passes on a first come, first serve basis outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8:30am.

Tickets are limited to one per person and required, regardless of age. Everyone in a group (including children) must be in line to receive a pass.

Zoom in: The tours , held between 10am and 4:30pm, explore the South Grounds and various White House Gardens, including the famous Rose Garden, Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, and the White House Kitchen Garden planted by first lady Michelle Obama in 2009.

Visitors can also see commemorative trees planted by presidents and first ladies, including the oldest, a magnolia from Andrew Jackson.

The intrigue: For a glimpse inside the Executive Mansion, check out the new White House immersive exhibit located nearby.

Between the lines: No surprise, the tours are extremely popular so get in line well before the giveaway begins — only the early birds get the garden tour worm.

The White House Kitchen Garden is among several that visitors can tour this weekend. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images