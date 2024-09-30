Open in App
    Traffic is inching back up in D.C. compared to pre-pandemic days

    By Cuneyt DilAlex Fitzpatrick,

    2 days ago

    Data: StreetLight ; Chart: Axios Visuals

    Nature is healing — remember the meme from the pandemic days, when carbon emissions dropped and wildlife caught a breather? Well, new data shows traffic is now higher than pre-COVID.

    The big picture: Average daily vehicle miles traveled (VMT) per capita increased 12.3% across the 100 biggest U.S. metro areas last spring compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new report from StreetLight Data, a transportation analytics firm.

    State of our streets: In the D.C. area, traffic is up less — just 0.4%.

    • Yet anyone who goes into the heart of the city knows rush hour feels like it's back with a vengeance. Another data cruncher, the transportation analytics firm INRIX , found that congestion delays downtown are up 20% from 2022.
    • Earlier this year, D.C. instituted "Clear Lanes" on red-painted bus lanes. The initiative puts traffic enforcement cameras on Metrobus windshields to fine illegally parked vehicles. (Plenty of the tickets have gone unpaid .)

    Yes, but: Our traffic situation isn't as bad as New York's, where "vehicle miles traveled" are up 14% in the metro area, per StreetLight Data.

    Between the lines: While higher VMT tends to mean more car-related emissions, it can also be a sign of changes generally perceived as positive, like more economic activity.

    • Lower VMT can be a sign of successful public transit or cycling projects — or an indication that lots of people are still working hybrid or remotely.
    • The metros with the biggest reductions in VMT per capita are concentrated in California, like Los Angeles (-16.6%), San Francisco (-13.2%) and San Jose (-12.3%).

    Zoom out: "GDP now stands above 2019 levels even in the metros where VMT is still down," per StreetLight's report.

    • "This is a signal that GDP growth can be decoupled from VMT growth."
