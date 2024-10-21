Where Cybertrucks are most popular in Ohio

Tank-like Cybertrucks are becoming more visible in Ohio, with Franklin County boasting the most, per state registration data.

Why it matters: Tesla's polarizing, head-turning pickup truck has surged in popularity since its debut nearly a year ago.

It was the third-bestselling electric vehicle (EV) in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, despite a lavish price tag starting at about $100,000, Forbes reports .

By the numbers: There were 717 polygonal Cybertrucks registered in Ohio as of Oct. 4, per Bureau of Motor Vehicles data obtained by Axios.

Yes, but: Nearly half of them (42%) are still registered to car dealerships.

Zoom in: The two Ohio counties with the most registrations are also the state's most populous: Franklin (49 trucks) and Cuyahoga (46).

The Cleveland metro area has the most Cybertrucks overall at 97, edging out the Columbus metro area's 87.

The Cincinnati area has 71, followed by Dayton (31) and Akron (21).

Reality check: These numbers still make up just a tiny fraction of the roughly 58,000 EVs and 9.9 million total vehicles currently registered in Ohio .

EV uptake is lagging here when compared to the rest of the country .

The intrigue: The Cybertruck's success comes despite five recalls and broader controversies involving Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The vehicle's mileage is also cut in half when towing, so it's not a particularly impressive pickup truck, Consumer Guide Automotive publisher Tom Appel told Axios Chicago's Carrie Shepherd .

The bottom line: "There's profound anecdotal evidence to suggest that people are just buying these as showpieces," Appel said.