    Where Cybertrucks are most popular in Ohio

    By Alissa Widman Neese,

    2 days ago

    Tank-like Cybertrucks are becoming more visible in Ohio, with Franklin County boasting the most, per state registration data.

    Why it matters: Tesla's polarizing, head-turning pickup truck has surged in popularity since its debut nearly a year ago.

    • It was the third-bestselling electric vehicle (EV) in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, despite a lavish price tag starting at about $100,000, Forbes reports .

    By the numbers: There were 717 polygonal Cybertrucks registered in Ohio as of Oct. 4, per Bureau of Motor Vehicles data obtained by Axios.

    Yes, but: Nearly half of them (42%) are still registered to car dealerships.

    Zoom in: The two Ohio counties with the most registrations are also the state's most populous: Franklin (49 trucks) and Cuyahoga (46).

    • The Cleveland metro area has the most Cybertrucks overall at 97, edging out the Columbus metro area's 87.
    • The Cincinnati area has 71, followed by Dayton (31) and Akron (21).

    Reality check: These numbers still make up just a tiny fraction of the roughly 58,000 EVs and 9.9 million total vehicles currently registered in Ohio .

    The intrigue: The Cybertruck's success comes despite five recalls and broader controversies involving Tesla owner Elon Musk.

    • The vehicle's mileage is also cut in half when towing, so it's not a particularly impressive pickup truck, Consumer Guide Automotive publisher Tom Appel told Axios Chicago's Carrie Shepherd .

    The bottom line: "There's profound anecdotal evidence to suggest that people are just buying these as showpieces," Appel said.

    Cindy Kane
    17h ago
    These cars-trucks are the ugliest I have ever seen I don’t care how much or little they cost would never be seen in one
    Ej Smith
    1d ago
    that is plain out ugly.
    View all comments
