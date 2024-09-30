Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Columbus

    Westerville schools may halt religious teaching absences

    By Alissa Widman Neese,

    2 days ago

    The Westerville Board of Education is expected tonight to rescind a policy that lets students leave school during the day to receive private religious instruction.

    Why it matters: The vote comes as tension simmers in many Ohio districts over student participation in LifeWise Academy, a Hilliard-based Christian nonprofit group with a rapidly growing footprint.

    How it works: LifeWise transports students off campus during the school day for nondenominational Bible study.

    • The program serves over 30,000 students in 23 states this school year, up from 13 states last year, the AP reports .
    • It's in about 170 Ohio districts, including Columbus and many of its suburbs, according to news reports.

    The big picture: Ohio law currently allows the practice with district and parent permission, so long as students don't miss "core" subjects.

    • A separate law taking effect Oct. 24 will require districts to adopt a policy that "reasonably accommodates" students' religious practices, including up to three yearly excused absences.
    • Ohio lawmakers are considering another bill — similar to one recently adopted in Indiana — that would force districts to permit programs like LifeWise.

    Friction point: Critics worry LifeWise is shifting focus and public school resources away from academics at a time when many students are struggling with pandemic-related learning loss .

    • Gahanna-Jefferson stopped allowing such programs in 2022 due to concerns about skewed schedules, student liability and disrupted instructional time, per WOSU .

    Between the lines: Others argue such programs blur the constitutional separation of church and state and promote Christianity, though a 1952 Supreme Court ruling upheld them.

    • The group's opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender identities is also a source of debate.

    The other side: CEO Joel Penton told NBC News that offering instruction during the school day makes religion education more accessible, and said the group avoids hot-button topics in its curriculum .

    Zoom in: Westerville has permitted access to LifeWise programming since 2022; currently around 300 students participate.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Busy tip lines and scared students: Threats of violence in schools spike
    Axios Columbus14 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    We visited Columbus' oldest Chinese restaurant
    Axios9 days ago
    The scope of Columbus' "carikaze" problem
    Axios Columbus12 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    We asked ChatGPT to roast Columbus, with hilarious results
    Axios Columbus19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    What to do in Columbus this weekend
    Axios Columbus6 days ago
    Best Day Ever: Local travel writer Brandy Gleason
    Axios Columbus7 days ago
    We tried Cheryl's pickle buttercream cookies
    Axios Columbus16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy