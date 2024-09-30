Westerville schools may halt religious teaching absences

The Westerville Board of Education is expected tonight to rescind a policy that lets students leave school during the day to receive private religious instruction.

Why it matters: The vote comes as tension simmers in many Ohio districts over student participation in LifeWise Academy, a Hilliard-based Christian nonprofit group with a rapidly growing footprint.

How it works: LifeWise transports students off campus during the school day for nondenominational Bible study.

The program serves over 30,000 students in 23 states this school year, up from 13 states last year, the AP reports .

It's in about 170 Ohio districts, including Columbus and many of its suburbs, according to news reports.

The big picture: Ohio law currently allows the practice with district and parent permission, so long as students don't miss "core" subjects.

A separate law taking effect Oct. 24 will require districts to adopt a policy that "reasonably accommodates" students' religious practices, including up to three yearly excused absences.

Ohio lawmakers are considering another bill — similar to one recently adopted in Indiana — that would force districts to permit programs like LifeWise.

Friction point: Critics worry LifeWise is shifting focus and public school resources away from academics at a time when many students are struggling with pandemic-related learning loss .

Gahanna-Jefferson stopped allowing such programs in 2022 due to concerns about skewed schedules, student liability and disrupted instructional time, per WOSU .

Between the lines: Others argue such programs blur the constitutional separation of church and state and promote Christianity, though a 1952 Supreme Court ruling upheld them.

The group's opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender identities is also a source of debate.

The other side: CEO Joel Penton told NBC News that offering instruction during the school day makes religion education more accessible, and said the group avoids hot-button topics in its curriculum .

Zoom in: Westerville has permitted access to LifeWise programming since 2022; currently around 300 students participate.