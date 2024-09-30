Open in App
    Try El Carajillo's Mexican food any time of day

    By Alissa Widman Neese,

    2 days ago

    Here's a restaurant recommendation for folks who could eat Mexican food for every meal of the day. (Guilty.)

    The vibe: El Carajillo Mexican Cafe & Bar debuted inside a cozy Italian Village corner building in May.

    • There are few tables inside, but it boasts a spacious patio.
    • Breakfast is served starting at 9am, an uncommon feature for a local Mexican eatery. But it's fitting for a place named "carajillo," a coffee drink with liquor.

    What I ate: A mid-morning breakfast burrito ($10) at the recommendation of our server, who said she eats one nearly every work day.

    • I can see why. It's a dense and filling pick-me-up full of mozzarella, souffled egg, chorizo, potatoes and arugula.
    • It paired perfectly with a fresh side salad with cilantro ranch.

    Pro tip: Try the iced coffeechata ($5), a unique blend of coffee and horchata, a traditional Mexican sweet rice drink flavored with cinnamon and other spices.

    Stop by: 9am-9pm Sunday; 9am-2pm and 4-10pm Monday-Friday; 9am-10pm Saturday. 851 N. Fourth St. Menu .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uCmw_0voc1Fgj00 The cozy interior bar of El Carajillo, where patrons can be comfortable sipping a coffee or a cocktail. Or both.
