Pretend you're in an "Indiana Jones" or "Mission Impossible" movie at Keepers of Balance near LoSo

A massive adventure-style escape room facility, featuring physical and mental challenges, will open in LoSo this winter.

Why it matters: "Keepers of Balance" will be an immersive experience for the whole family. It'll be akin to entering an "Indiana Jones" or "Mission Impossible" movie, with a blend of local history .

What to expect: Keepers of Balance is located inside an 8,000-square-foot building at 125 West Woodlawn Road . It features three immersive games with storylines of good versus evil — "Infiltration," "Temple of Light" and "Beyond Darkness."

In each game, players will have to navigate through several escape rooms and challenges, including physical ones like sliding down elevator shafts and crawling through vents.

As a bonus, players will learn a bit about Charlotte's history in some of the games, which have references to the Dunhill Hotel and Meck Dec , for example.

It'll also have an "Ancient Outpost" beer garden, which will have beer, wine, seltzers and a food menu with shareable plates.

Expect themed shareable food platters on the menu with at least 15 dips to choose from. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Context: Keepers of Balance owner and Charlotte native Nick Maus teamed up with former project designers from Universal Studios and Disney parks, and consulted with a German escape room designer to create the unique games.

"We wanted to build an experience that would be the closest thing to what you'd experience if you were the movie star," Maus tells Axios.

How it works: Games take about an hour and a half to play and can accommodate groups of up to six to eight people.

Pricing will start at $55 per person.

Below is a breakdown of each game.

Beyond Darkness

This game takes place inside the Mayfair Manor Hotel (now the Dunhill Hotel in Uptown). Expect references to the haunted ghost stories the hotel is known for. Your goal is to prevent evil from being released into the world.

Temple of Light

Photo: Courtesy of Keepers of Balance

This "Indiana Jones"-inspired game challenges players to capture a light that represents goodness that you can disperse into the world.

Infiltration

The beginning of The Quest for the Temple of Light. Each game has similar levels of difficulty. Photo: Alexis Clinton/AxiosYou'll come across a series of rooms including this ancient Egyptian tomb. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

This "Mission Impossible"-esque game forces you to choose between good and evil. You're tasked with stealing the Meck Dec (AKA the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence). The game has different outcomes depending on which side you choose.

Photo: Courtesy of Keepers of Balance

What's next: After their initial opening this winter, they'll add more games and escape rooms.