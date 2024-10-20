Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

North Carolina's foreign-born population surged 32% over the last decade, census data show.

Why it matters: Foreign-born residents in North Carolina are a growing and important part of the state's economy — supporting sectors from healthcare to tech to agriculture — while shaping what the state looks like politically and culturally.

By the numbers: North Carolina's foreign-born population in 2023 was 995,127, comprising 9.18% of the state's overall population, per census data.

That includes 443,000 naturalized citizens, plus 562,000 who are not citizens.

In 2013, the foreign-born population here was 749,426, making up 7.6% of the state's overall population. That included 239,232 naturalized citizens plus 510,194 noncitizens.

Between the lines: Not all noncitizens are undocumented, per UVA's Weldon Cooper Center , Axios Richmond reported.

They can also be lawful permanent residents, students or workers on temporary visas and refugees.

Zoom out: The growth of North Carolina's foreign-born population has outpaced what's happening nationally. In 2023, 14.3% of the U.S. population was foreign-born, up from 13.1% a decade prior.

Flashback: The foreign-born population in North Carolina has increased eightfold since 1990, according to the Office of State Management & Budget.

Immigration began to increase significantly following the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, says Nathan Dollar, director of Carolina Demography.

Around that time, poultry and hog-processing actively moved to the rural South, where labor was cheaper and unions were scarce, Dollar added.

Those industries recruited workers from Latin America and Mexico, he said, driving substantial immigration.

But in the last 12 years or so, immigration from India has been especially fast-growing, Dollar added, in part due to demand in industries like technology.

What they're saying: These days, people move here from other countries for similar reasons they move here from other states — including favorable climate, tax reasons, low cost of living and job opportunities, says Michael Cline, a state demographer for North Carolina at the Office of State Budget.

What's more, he added, people are often "pushed out of their own countries by wars or instability, plus demographic factors that pressure them to move here."

Details: North Carolina's largest urban counties — Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Durham and Forsyth — are home to most of the state's foreign-born populations, according to the state's OSMB.

In those counties, they work in a variety of industries, including construction, services, manufacturing, education, medical care and advanced technology.

Rural counties also are home to "sizable" foreign-born populations who work in industries like agriculture and related fields, including the manufacturing of agricultural goods (i.e. food processing, forest products milling, etc.), per OSMB.

Fun fact: Today, one in five children in North Carolina has at least one foreign-born parent, according to Dollar of Carolina Demography.

The big picture: In North Carolina, and in the U.S. overall, the native-born population — Baby Boomers in particular — is aging, and there's been a long-term decline in fertility , Cline added.