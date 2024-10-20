Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Charlotte

    North Carolina's foreign-born population surged 32% over the last decade

    By Katie Peralta Soloff,

    2 days ago

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

    North Carolina's foreign-born population surged 32% over the last decade, census data show.

    Why it matters: Foreign-born residents in North Carolina are a growing and important part of the state's economy — supporting sectors from healthcare to tech to agriculture — while shaping what the state looks like politically and culturally.

    By the numbers: North Carolina's foreign-born population in 2023 was 995,127, comprising 9.18% of the state's overall population, per census data.

    • That includes 443,000 naturalized citizens, plus 562,000 who are not citizens.
    • In 2013, the foreign-born population here was 749,426, making up 7.6% of the state's overall population. That included 239,232 naturalized citizens plus 510,194 noncitizens.

    Between the lines: Not all noncitizens are undocumented, per UVA's Weldon Cooper Center , Axios Richmond reported.

    • They can also be lawful permanent residents, students or workers on temporary visas and refugees.

    Zoom out: The growth of North Carolina's foreign-born population has outpaced what's happening nationally. In 2023, 14.3% of the U.S. population was foreign-born, up from 13.1% a decade prior.

    Flashback: The foreign-born population in North Carolina has increased eightfold since 1990, according to the Office of State Management & Budget.

    • Immigration began to increase significantly following the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, says Nathan Dollar, director of Carolina Demography.
    • Around that time, poultry and hog-processing actively moved to the rural South, where labor was cheaper and unions were scarce, Dollar added.
    • Those industries recruited workers from Latin America and Mexico, he said, driving substantial immigration.
    • But in the last 12 years or so, immigration from India has been especially fast-growing, Dollar added, in part due to demand in industries like technology.

    What they're saying: These days, people move here from other countries for similar reasons they move here from other states — including favorable climate, tax reasons, low cost of living and job opportunities, says Michael Cline, a state demographer for North Carolina at the Office of State Budget.

    • What's more, he added, people are often "pushed out of their own countries by wars or instability, plus demographic factors that pressure them to move here."

    Details: North Carolina's largest urban counties — Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Durham and Forsyth — are home to most of the state's foreign-born populations, according to the state's OSMB.

    • In those counties, they work in a variety of industries, including construction, services, manufacturing, education, medical care and advanced technology.
    • Rural counties also are home to "sizable" foreign-born populations who work in industries like agriculture and related fields, including the manufacturing of agricultural goods (i.e. food processing, forest products milling, etc.), per OSMB.

    Fun fact: Today, one in five children in North Carolina has at least one foreign-born parent, according to Dollar of Carolina Demography.

    The big picture: In North Carolina, and in the U.S. overall, the native-born population — Baby Boomers in particular — is aging, and there's been a long-term decline in fertility , Cline added.

    • "The U.S. is becoming more dependent on international migration for its growth," he said.
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Bobby Roper
    1d ago
    You mean ILLEGAL ALIEANS don’t you.Because I’m going to guess less than 5% are legal immigrants.
    Lady Au Courant/ USAF & Army
    1d ago
    I can see several people with reading, comprehension problems here!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Election 2024: Here are the issues North Carolina voters care the most about
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Heartbreaking: N.C. Man Killed on Wedding Day, Hours After Marrying ‘Love of His Life’
    Hollywood Unlocked4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From North Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Violent Brawl Breaks Out Between Women at Football Game, Both Hit With Charges
    suggest.com4 days ago
    Raleigh, NC: Motorcyclist On His Brand New Bike Blows Through Red Light on E Edenton St and Crashes Into Dashcam Owner’s Car
    tiremeetsroad.com3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Heavily outnumbered, US Army troops defeated over 300 Taliban insurgents in the Battle of Kamdesh
    War History Online2 days ago
    Elon Musk offers $1 million a day to entice swing state voters to sign petition
    CNBC1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Brothers, 9 and 7, Died with Mother and Her Fiancé After They Fled Flooded N.C. Home During Hurricane Helene
    People6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Ukrainian family who fled Russian invasion and settled in North Carolina drowns in Helene floods
    New York Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy