27 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including fall-themed-events

Fall weather is finally blowing in and there's a list of seasonal activities happening this weekend to cross off your bucket list.

Friday, October 18

🌸 See the new collection of garden-inspired work by local artist Josh Jensen in the oasis of The Serenity Garden. | Free | 5-9pm | Details

🍽️ Pig out on pork chicken, salmon and all the sides and sweets at SupperClub SouthEnd's J Lohr Wine Dinner & Pig Pickin. | $75 | 6:30pm | Details

🎥 Watch a live taping of "Late Night Regrets," a comedy and musical experience at 516 E 15th St. | $5 | 8pm | Details

🤣 Laugh the night away at improv comedy at Hamilton Event Space. | $15 | 7pm | Details

🏒 Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum. | $24+ | 7pm | Details

🍸 Sip on spooky-themed drinks at BackStage Lounge's haunted pop-up bar. | Free | 5pm-12am | Details

🪩 Pull up to Daybreaker's huge dance party at Victoria Yards to motivate you to keep dancing to the polls and vote. | Free | 7am-9am | Details

🩰 Watch the National Ballet of Ukraine and Ukrainian Shumka Dancers make a tour stop performance at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts. | $20-$175 | 8-10pm | Details

🍗 Hearken back to ye olde times at the Carolina Renaissance Festival with performance stages, hands-on games, rides, food and an artisan marketplace. | $20-$34 | Runs through Nov. 24 | Details

😱 Get spooked at SCarowinds . | $49.99+ | Runs through Sunday | Details

🍂 Check out Pineville's Fall Fest at Jack D. Hughes Park with carnival rides, live music plus arts and crafts. | Admission is free. Prices vary for the rides. | Runs through Saturday | Details

Saturday, October 19

🐶 Take the pups to SPOOKTOWN at Skiptown so your furry friend can participate in Halloween festivities from costumes to decor. | Price varies | Runs through Oct. 31 | Details

🤣 Enjoy hilarious stand-up routines from rising local comedians at Birdsong Brewing. Expect spontaneous improv plus there's a chance to win prizes. | Donation based | 7pm | Details

🧘 Unwind with a yoga flow the entire family can do at Seaboard South End. | Free | 11am | Details

🎶 Vibe to hit songs from singer Morgan Wallen at Bank of America. | $65.75 | 6pm | Details

🛍️ Shop from more than 50 vendors on the Rail Trail outside of The Line Building while you sip on craft brews. | Free | 12-6pm | Details

🎃 Head to Resident Culture Brewing South End for vendors, costumes, ceramic ghost workshop plus trick or treat vendors. | $0-$15 | 12-5pm | Details

🍿 Watch a movie screening of "Remember the Titans" at Wilmore Centennial Park and stick around for pumpkin painting, live DJ and snack vendors. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free blanket.| Free | 6-11pm | Details

🐕‍ Dress your pup up in a costume to strut down a runway for a contest at Hi-Wire Brewing and grab a few photos with your dog. | Free | 1-3pm | Details

Sunday, October 20

🎤 Vibe to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre. | $35 | 8pm | Details

🎶 Listen to KING + COUNTRY live in concert at Spectrum Center. | $39.99+ | 7pm | Details

🇦🇲 Explore cultural dishes at Saint Sarkis Armenian Apoloslistic Church's Fall Armenian Food Festival. | Prices vary | 12-8pm. Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details

🎨 Spend the day together as a family with Charlotte Chalk Art Festival 2024 at NoDa Brewing. Expect chalk art, retail, food music and drinks. | Free | 12-5pm. Runs Oct. 19-20 | Details

🎃 Learn how to craft a seasonal centerpiece with succulents and pumpkins at Highland Creek Taproom. | $40-$50 | 1-2pm | Details

🧑‍🎨 Sip and paint a canvas while you watch a drag queen show at 321 Bar & Lounge. | $40 | 4pm | Details

🎡 Take a day trip to the State Fair in Raleigh for opening weekend and expect rides, bizarre food and attractions. | Prices vary | Runs through Oct. 27 | Details

Go deeper: Everything you need to know about the North Carolina State Fair

🎈 See hot air balloons take to the sky at Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville. | $10-$15 | Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details

Go deeper: 28 things to do in Charlotte this fall

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event .