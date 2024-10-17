Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Charlotte

    27 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including fall-themed-events

    By Alexis Clinton,

    2 days ago

    Fall weather is finally blowing in and there's a list of seasonal activities happening this weekend to cross off your bucket list.

    Friday, October 18

    🌸 See the new collection of garden-inspired work by local artist Josh Jensen in the oasis of The Serenity Garden. | Free | 5-9pm | Details

    🍽️ Pig out on pork chicken, salmon and all the sides and sweets at SupperClub SouthEnd's J Lohr Wine Dinner & Pig Pickin. | $75 | 6:30pm | Details

    🎥 Watch a live taping of "Late Night Regrets," a comedy and musical experience at 516 E 15th St. | $5 | 8pm | Details

    🤣 Laugh the night away at improv comedy at Hamilton Event Space. | $15 | 7pm | Details

    🏒 Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum. | $24+ | 7pm | Details

    🍸 Sip on spooky-themed drinks at BackStage Lounge's haunted pop-up bar. | Free | 5pm-12am | Details

    🪩 Pull up to Daybreaker's huge dance party at Victoria Yards to motivate you to keep dancing to the polls and vote. | Free | 7am-9am | Details

    🩰 Watch the National Ballet of Ukraine and Ukrainian Shumka Dancers make a tour stop performance at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts. | $20-$175 | 8-10pm | Details

    🍗 Hearken back to ye olde times at the Carolina Renaissance Festival with performance stages, hands-on games, rides, food and an artisan marketplace. | $20-$34 | Runs through Nov. 24 | Details

    😱 Get spooked at SCarowinds . | $49.99+ | Runs through Sunday | Details

    🍂 Check out Pineville's Fall Fest at Jack D. Hughes Park with carnival rides, live music plus arts and crafts. | Admission is free. Prices vary for the rides. | Runs through Saturday | Details

    Saturday, October 19

    🐶 Take the pups to SPOOKTOWN at Skiptown so your furry friend can participate in Halloween festivities from costumes to decor. | Price varies | Runs through Oct. 31 | Details

    🤣 Enjoy hilarious stand-up routines from rising local comedians at Birdsong Brewing. Expect spontaneous improv plus there's a chance to win prizes. | Donation based | 7pm | Details

    🧘 Unwind with a yoga flow the entire family can do at Seaboard South End. | Free | 11am | Details

    🎶 Vibe to hit songs from singer Morgan Wallen at Bank of America. | $65.75 | 6pm | Details

    🛍️ Shop from more than 50 vendors on the Rail Trail outside of The Line Building while you sip on craft brews. | Free | 12-6pm | Details

    🎃 Head to Resident Culture Brewing South End for vendors, costumes, ceramic ghost workshop plus trick or treat vendors. | $0-$15 | 12-5pm | Details

    🍿 Watch a movie screening of "Remember the Titans" at Wilmore Centennial Park and stick around for pumpkin painting, live DJ and snack vendors. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free blanket.| Free | 6-11pm | Details

    🐕‍ Dress your pup up in a costume to strut down a runway for a contest at Hi-Wire Brewing and grab a few photos with your dog. | Free | 1-3pm | Details

    Sunday, October 20

    🎤 Vibe to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre. | $35 | 8pm | Details

    🎶 Listen to KING + COUNTRY live in concert at Spectrum Center. | $39.99+ | 7pm | Details

    🇦🇲 Explore cultural dishes at Saint Sarkis Armenian Apoloslistic Church's Fall Armenian Food Festival. | Prices vary | 12-8pm. Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details

    🎨 Spend the day together as a family with Charlotte Chalk Art Festival 2024 at NoDa Brewing. Expect chalk art, retail, food music and drinks. | Free | 12-5pm. Runs Oct. 19-20 | Details

    🎃 Learn how to craft a seasonal centerpiece with succulents and pumpkins at Highland Creek Taproom. | $40-$50 | 1-2pm | Details

    🧑‍🎨 Sip and paint a canvas while you watch a drag queen show at 321 Bar & Lounge. | $40 | 4pm | Details

    🎡 Take a day trip to the State Fair in Raleigh for opening weekend and expect rides, bizarre food and attractions. | Prices vary | Runs through Oct. 27 | Details

    🎈 See hot air balloons take to the sky at Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville. | $10-$15 | Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details

    Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Raise your spirits at these six Halloween-themed bars in Charlotte
    Axios Charlotte1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $550K
    Axios Charlotte1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy