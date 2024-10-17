27 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including fall-themed-events

Fall weather is finally blowing in and there's a list of seasonal activities happening this weekend to cross off your bucket list.
Friday, October 18
🌸 See the new collection of garden-inspired work by local artist Josh Jensen in the oasis of The Serenity Garden. | Free | 5-9pm | Details
🍽️ Pig out on pork chicken, salmon and all the sides and sweets at SupperClub SouthEnd's J Lohr Wine Dinner & Pig Pickin. | $75 | 6:30pm | Details
🎥 Watch a live taping of "Late Night Regrets," a comedy and musical experience at 516 E 15th St. | $5 | 8pm | Details
🤣 Laugh the night away at improv comedy at Hamilton Event Space. | $15 | 7pm | Details
🏒 Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Cleveland Monsters at Bojangles Coliseum. | $24+ | 7pm | Details
🍸 Sip on spooky-themed drinks at BackStage Lounge's haunted pop-up bar. | Free | 5pm-12am | Details
🪩 Pull up to Daybreaker's huge dance party at Victoria Yards to motivate you to keep dancing to the polls and vote. | Free | 7am-9am | Details
🩰 Watch the National Ballet of Ukraine and Ukrainian Shumka Dancers make a tour stop performance at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts. | $20-$175 | 8-10pm | Details
🍗 Hearken back to ye olde times at the Carolina Renaissance Festival with performance stages, hands-on games, rides, food and an artisan marketplace. | $20-$34 | Runs through Nov. 24 | Details
😱 Get spooked at SCarowinds . | $49.99+ | Runs through Sunday | Details
🍂 Check out Pineville's Fall Fest at Jack D. Hughes Park with carnival rides, live music plus arts and crafts. | Admission is free. Prices vary for the rides. | Runs through Saturday | Details
Saturday, October 19
🐶 Take the pups to SPOOKTOWN at Skiptown so your furry friend can participate in Halloween festivities from costumes to decor. | Price varies | Runs through Oct. 31 | Details
🤣 Enjoy hilarious stand-up routines from rising local comedians at Birdsong Brewing. Expect spontaneous improv plus there's a chance to win prizes. | Donation based | 7pm | Details
🧘 Unwind with a yoga flow the entire family can do at Seaboard South End. | Free | 11am | Details
🎶 Vibe to hit songs from singer Morgan Wallen at Bank of America. | $65.75 | 6pm | Details
🛍️ Shop from more than 50 vendors on the Rail Trail outside of The Line Building while you sip on craft brews. | Free | 12-6pm | Details
🎃 Head to Resident Culture Brewing South End for vendors, costumes, ceramic ghost workshop plus trick or treat vendors. | $0-$15 | 12-5pm | Details
🍿 Watch a movie screening of "Remember the Titans" at Wilmore Centennial Park and stick around for pumpkin painting, live DJ and snack vendors. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free blanket.| Free | 6-11pm | Details
🐕 Dress your pup up in a costume to strut down a runway for a contest at Hi-Wire Brewing and grab a few photos with your dog. | Free | 1-3pm | Details
Sunday, October 20
🎤 Vibe to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as he makes his tour stop in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre. | $35 | 8pm | Details
🎶 Listen to KING + COUNTRY live in concert at Spectrum Center. | $39.99+ | 7pm | Details
🇦🇲 Explore cultural dishes at Saint Sarkis Armenian Apoloslistic Church's Fall Armenian Food Festival. | Prices vary | 12-8pm. Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details
🎨 Spend the day together as a family with Charlotte Chalk Art Festival 2024 at NoDa Brewing. Expect chalk art, retail, food music and drinks. | Free | 12-5pm. Runs Oct. 19-20 | Details
🎃 Learn how to craft a seasonal centerpiece with succulents and pumpkins at Highland Creek Taproom. | $40-$50 | 1-2pm | Details
🧑🎨 Sip and paint a canvas while you watch a drag queen show at 321 Bar & Lounge. | $40 | 4pm | Details
🎡 Take a day trip to the State Fair in Raleigh for opening weekend and expect rides, bizarre food and attractions. | Prices vary | Runs through Oct. 27 | Details
🎈 See hot air balloons take to the sky at Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville. | $10-$15 | Runs Oct. 18-20 | Details
Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.
