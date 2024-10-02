Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Charlotte

    Spectrum Center reopens this week after first round of renovations

    By Ashley Mahoney,

    2 days ago

    Spectrum Center reopens this week after being closed for months of renovations .

    Why it matters: It's the first round of a major facelift for the Uptown arena. Spectrum Center will close again in 2025 during the NBA offseason. Renovations should be finished in time for the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-2026 season.

    State of play: Maxwell's "The Serenade" tour stop at Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, will be the first event at the arena since it closed in May for renovations.

    What to expect: The first round of renovations focused on improving arena traffic flow, with redesigned entrances and wider concourse corridors.

    • The Trade Street entrance has been renovated and there's a new Light Rail entrance . The latter includes five new exterior doors facing the Light Rail, which will help get fans into the arena faster.
    • There's also a new fourth tunnel between the concourse and the arena on the lower level called a vomitory, and it'll allow fans to get into and out of the bowl faster.
    • The Dr. Pepper Pavilion and The Nest fan section in the Uptown concourse (upper level) were redesigned and now include new concession locations, signage and lighting.
    • Fans can expect three clubs: the new Courtside Club, as well as the Hardwood Club and Inner Circle Club, which were relocated and upgraded.

    There are five different suite options:

    • 28 standard suites will accommodate up to 24 people.
    • Four-party suites hold up to 72 people.
    • 13 mini-suites accommodating up to 12 people each.
    • One super suite, which will accommodate up to 76 people.
    • A theater box for up to 130 people.

    By the numbers: The Oct. 3 concert kicks off 45 events in 90 days at Spectrum Center, Donna Julian, HSE executive vice president & Spectrum Center general manager told reporters Thursday.

    • The project has included 680 workers, who have put in 250,000 hours over the last four months. It's the longest the arena has been closed since the pandemic, Julian said.
    • Around 200-300 people will continue to work on the arena leading up to the Hornets home opener later this month, which HSE considers its grand reopening.

    Between the lines: The city of Charlotte is contributing $245 million to arena renovations and the team will call the arena home through 2045 as part of the deal .

    Zoom in: The arena has a new bag policy. Bags must be 4in x 6in x 1.5in or smaller. There are medical and diaper bag exceptions and you'll need to enter through the Hornets Fan Shop or the Hornets Box Office entrance near Trade Street.

    • The arena will also use Evolv Express to screen attendees at its entrances.
    • The security screening system was tested during the NCAA tournament at Spectrum Center earlier this year, allowing fans to get into the arena faster, according to a Hornets Sports & Entertainment press release.

    What's next: The Hornets play two preseason home games — Oct. 6 vs. the New York Knicks at 5pm ( tickets start at $17) and Oct. 8 vs. the Miami Heat at 7pm ( tickets start at $17).

    • The Hornets play Miami in their regular season home opener on Oct. 26 at 7pm. Tickets start at $18.

    Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 2 and was updated on Oct. 3 to include quotes from HSE.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Charlotte's first Sweetgreen opening soon in Uptown
    Axios Charlotte9 days ago
    New restaurant by Kindred Uptown restaurant Albertine opens this weekend
    Axios Charlotte14 days ago
    Charlotte gets roasted by ChatGPT
    Axios24 days ago
    El Thrifty closes after nearly 5 years at Optimist Hall
    Axios Charlotte10 days ago
    3 ways to experience Nicholas Sparks' new book set in Asheboro, North Carolina
    Axios Charlotte18 days ago
    Sweetgreen is coming to Birkdale Village
    Axios Charlotte23 days ago
    You can now stay in the iconic glass mansion on Lake Norman
    Axios Charlotte23 days ago
    New coffee shop Fly Kid Fly to open at The Bowl at Ballantyne
    Axios Charlotte29 days ago
    $241M concourse expansion at Charlotte airport opens this month
    Axios Charlotte22 days ago
    Tropical Storm Helene is catastrophic for western NC mountains
    Axios Charlotte7 days ago
    Breakaway Carolina Returns to ZMAX Dragway this weekend: What to know before you go
    Axios Charlotte10 days ago
    The 20 highest-paid government employees in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
    Axios10 days ago
    Yemeni coffee shop Qahwah House opening soon in Plaza Midwood
    Axios17 days ago
    Weekday Planner: 20 things happening in Charlotte like outdoor movies and spooky aerial shows
    Axios Charlotte4 days ago
    Charlotte's top dishes chosen by our journalists, September 2024
    Axios2 days ago
    28 fun things to do in and around Charlotte this fall
    Axios Charlotte29 days ago
    Kamala Harris rides debate momentum to North Carolina rallies
    Axios Charlotte22 days ago
    In photos: North Carolina works to recover after Helene
    Axios Charlotte1 day ago
    Dairy-free ice cream shop Seemingly Overzealous expanding to Plaza Midwood
    Axios1 day ago
    Northlake Mall will soon be marketed and listed for sale
    Axios Charlotte26 days ago
    Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $315K to $1.1M
    Axios Charlotte14 days ago
    Metallica is coming to Charlotte
    Axios Charlotte15 days ago
    SouthPark is launching an Uber-like service for people to hail free rides
    Axios8 days ago
    How to support western N.C. communities devastated by Helene
    Axios Charlotte5 days ago
    Weekday Planner: 20 things happening this week in Charlotte including SouthPark after 5
    Axios Charlotte11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy