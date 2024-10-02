Spectrum Center reopens this week after first round of renovations

Spectrum Center reopens this week after being closed for months of renovations .
Why it matters: It's the first round of a major facelift for the Uptown arena. Spectrum Center will close again in 2025 during the NBA offseason. Renovations should be finished in time for the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-2026 season.
State of play: Maxwell's "The Serenade" tour stop at Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, will be the first event at the arena since it closed in May for renovations.
What to expect: The first round of renovations focused on improving arena traffic flow, with redesigned entrances and wider concourse corridors.
- The Trade Street entrance has been renovated and there's a new Light Rail entrance . The latter includes five new exterior doors facing the Light Rail, which will help get fans into the arena faster.
- There's also a new fourth tunnel between the concourse and the arena on the lower level called a vomitory, and it'll allow fans to get into and out of the bowl faster.
- The Dr. Pepper Pavilion and The Nest fan section in the Uptown concourse (upper level) were redesigned and now include new concession locations, signage and lighting.
- Fans can expect three clubs: the new Courtside Club, as well as the Hardwood Club and Inner Circle Club, which were relocated and upgraded.
There are five different suite options:
- 28 standard suites will accommodate up to 24 people.
- Four-party suites hold up to 72 people.
- 13 mini-suites accommodating up to 12 people each.
- One super suite, which will accommodate up to 76 people.
- A theater box for up to 130 people.
By the numbers: The Oct. 3 concert kicks off 45 events in 90 days at Spectrum Center, Donna Julian, HSE executive vice president & Spectrum Center general manager told reporters Thursday.
- The project has included 680 workers, who have put in 250,000 hours over the last four months. It's the longest the arena has been closed since the pandemic, Julian said.
- Around 200-300 people will continue to work on the arena leading up to the Hornets home opener later this month, which HSE considers its grand reopening.
Between the lines: The city of Charlotte is contributing $245 million to arena renovations and the team will call the arena home through 2045 as part of the deal .
Zoom in: The arena has a new bag policy. Bags must be 4in x 6in x 1.5in or smaller. There are medical and diaper bag exceptions and you'll need to enter through the Hornets Fan Shop or the Hornets Box Office entrance near Trade Street.
- The arena will also use Evolv Express to screen attendees at its entrances.
- The security screening system was tested during the NCAA tournament at Spectrum Center earlier this year, allowing fans to get into the arena faster, according to a Hornets Sports & Entertainment press release.
What's next: The Hornets play two preseason home games — Oct. 6 vs. the New York Knicks at 5pm ( tickets start at $17) and Oct. 8 vs. the Miami Heat at 7pm ( tickets start at $17).
- The Hornets play Miami in their regular season home opener on Oct. 26 at 7pm. Tickets start at $18.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 2 and was updated on Oct. 3 to include quotes from HSE.
Comments / 0