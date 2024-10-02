Spectrum Center reopens this week after first round of renovations

Spectrum Center reopens this week after being closed for months of renovations .

Why it matters: It's the first round of a major facelift for the Uptown arena. Spectrum Center will close again in 2025 during the NBA offseason. Renovations should be finished in time for the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-2026 season.

State of play: Maxwell's "The Serenade" tour stop at Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, will be the first event at the arena since it closed in May for renovations.

All new hospitality spaces are expected to be up and running in time for the Hornets regular season home opener on Oct. 26, per Hornets Sports & Entertainment.

Go deeper: Live music: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in October, including Usher and Post Malone

What to expect: The first round of renovations focused on improving arena traffic flow, with redesigned entrances and wider concourse corridors.

The Trade Street entrance has been renovated and there's a new Light Rail entrance . The latter includes five new exterior doors facing the Light Rail, which will help get fans into the arena faster.

There's also a new fourth tunnel between the concourse and the arena on the lower level called a vomitory, and it'll allow fans to get into and out of the bowl faster.

The Dr. Pepper Pavilion and The Nest fan section in the Uptown concourse (upper level) were redesigned and now include new concession locations, signage and lighting.

Fans can expect three clubs: the new Courtside Club, as well as the Hardwood Club and Inner Circle Club, which were relocated and upgraded.

There are five different suite options:

28 standard suites will accommodate up to 24 people.

Four-party suites hold up to 72 people.

13 mini-suites accommodating up to 12 people each.

One super suite, which will accommodate up to 76 people.

A theater box for up to 130 people.

By the numbers: The Oct. 3 concert kicks off 45 events in 90 days at Spectrum Center, Donna Julian, HSE executive vice president & Spectrum Center general manager told reporters Thursday.

The project has included 680 workers, who have put in 250,000 hours over the last four months. It's the longest the arena has been closed since the pandemic, Julian said.

Around 200-300 people will continue to work on the arena leading up to the Hornets home opener later this month, which HSE considers its grand reopening.

Between the lines: The city of Charlotte is contributing $245 million to arena renovations and the team will call the arena home through 2045 as part of the deal .

The team also plans to build a standalone practice facility across from Spectrum Center by the 2026-2027 season.

Zoom in: The arena has a new bag policy. Bags must be 4in x 6in x 1.5in or smaller. There are medical and diaper bag exceptions and you'll need to enter through the Hornets Fan Shop or the Hornets Box Office entrance near Trade Street.

The arena will also use Evolv Express to screen attendees at its entrances.

The security screening system was tested during the NCAA tournament at Spectrum Center earlier this year, allowing fans to get into the arena faster, according to a Hornets Sports & Entertainment press release.

What's next: The Hornets play two preseason home games — Oct. 6 vs. the New York Knicks at 5pm ( tickets start at $17) and Oct. 8 vs. the Miami Heat at 7pm ( tickets start at $17).

The Hornets play Miami in their regular season home opener on Oct. 26 at 7pm. Tickets start at $18.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 2 and was updated on Oct. 3 to include quotes from HSE.