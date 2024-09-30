Hot sauna, cold plunge. Contrast therapy gave us a dopamine rush and cured our hangovers

Contrast therapy has become a buzzword in the wellness world. And now, Charlotte is embracing the trend.

Why it matters: Within the next year, Charlotte is slated to have nearly a dozen wellness studios specializing in heat and cold exposure — like contrast therapy, cold plunging and cryotherapy.

How it works: Contrast therapy involves rapidly alternating between hot and cold temperatures, like taking an ice bath after a sauna, for example.

The combination of the two has a myriad of benefits , according to Sauna Culture employees, like improved circulation, reduced inflammation and heightened mental clarity.

We recently tried contrast therapy at a locally-owned ice bath and sauna studio Sauna Culture in Cotswold.

What to expect: A typical session lasts about 90 minutes.

Participants spend about 15 minutes in the sauna before plunging into the ice bath for at least a minute (and up to five). Then, you'll rinse off and repeat the cycle a few more times.

Here are five takeaways after just one session.

The cold plunge might take your breath away; literally.

At first, being exposed to the cold can increase your heart rate and breathing as part of your body's natural response.

Sauna Culture's advice to newcomers: Do box breathing , and try to stay in the tub for at least a minute.

I can confirm it gets easier each time — but you can expect that first plunge to be a shock to the nervous system.

It's recommended to plunge up to your neck, or, if you're feeling super brave, go all the way under.

It makes for a good (alcohol-free) group activity.

There are three tubs to choose from in 40, 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

These types of studios are typically in a communal setting (think shared saunas and cold plunges), which also makes it a social experience.

At Sauna Culture, all tubs are next to one another, so you can sit in solidarity with your friends while you embrace the cold. Their sauna is public, too.

If you're looking for a workout before, take a hot yoga class at Y2 Cotswold beforehand — it's located on the ground floor of the same building.

...And a solid hangover cure.

Forget the hair of the dog — we're sweating and freezing out our hangovers in 2024.

My thought bubble: While the sauna and cold plunge deleted all evidence of drinking one martini too many the night before, this was just my experience. Contrast therapy doesn't necessarily tout itself as a hangover remedy.

How you end your session makes a difference.

Finishing your session with a cold plunge is ideal if your goal is to boost your metabolism or energy, explains Matthew Zitsos, one of Sauna Culture's four founders.

Yes, but: If you go after 5pm, end with the sauna, Zitsos says. "The increase in energy [from the cold plunge] can keep someone from falling asleep."

My thought bubble: I ended my session with a cold plunge and can attest that the energy boost is real — it felt like a dopamine rush.

Scare away the Sunday scaries.

While I can only speak to the results after just one session, my short-term results included more mental clarity, reduced inflammation and a burst of energy that lasted all Sunday afternoon.

I also slept nearly nine hours that night and, consequently, had lots of Monday motivation jumping into the work week.

The bottom line: Contrast therapy felt like a factory reset for both my body and mind. If you're down to sit in a little discomfort, it's a big ROI.

If you go: Sauna culture is in Cotswold Village at 274 S Sharon Amity Road .

Day passes are $40 and monthly memberships start at $90. Discounts are available for Y2 members. It's recommended to book online, but walk-ins are accepted.

