    • Axios Charlotte

    Hot sauna, cold plunge. Contrast therapy gave us a dopamine rush and cured our hangovers

    By McKenzie Rankin,

    2 days ago

    Contrast therapy has become a buzzword in the wellness world. And now, Charlotte is embracing the trend.

    Why it matters: Within the next year, Charlotte is slated to have nearly a dozen wellness studios specializing in heat and cold exposure — like contrast therapy, cold plunging and cryotherapy.

    How it works: Contrast therapy involves rapidly alternating between hot and cold temperatures, like taking an ice bath after a sauna, for example.

    • The combination of the two has a myriad of benefits , according to Sauna Culture employees, like improved circulation, reduced inflammation and heightened mental clarity.

    We recently tried contrast therapy at a locally-owned ice bath and sauna studio Sauna Culture in Cotswold.

    What to expect: A typical session lasts about 90 minutes.

    • Participants spend about 15 minutes in the sauna before plunging into the ice bath for at least a minute (and up to five). Then, you'll rinse off and repeat the cycle a few more times.

    Here are five takeaways after just one session.

    The cold plunge might take your breath away; literally.

    At first, being exposed to the cold can increase your heart rate and breathing as part of your body's natural response.

    • Sauna Culture's advice to newcomers: Do box breathing , and try to stay in the tub for at least a minute.
    • I can confirm it gets easier each time — but you can expect that first plunge to be a shock to the nervous system.
    • It's recommended to plunge up to your neck, or, if you're feeling super brave, go all the way under.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiioG_0voawZbN00 There are three tubs to choose from in 40, 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

    It makes for a good (alcohol-free) group activity.

    These types of studios are typically in a communal setting (think shared saunas and cold plunges), which also makes it a social experience.

    • At Sauna Culture, all tubs are next to one another, so you can sit in solidarity with your friends while you embrace the cold. Their sauna is public, too.
    • If you're looking for a workout before, take a hot yoga class at Y2 Cotswold beforehand — it's located on the ground floor of the same building.

    ...And a solid hangover cure.

    Forget the hair of the dog — we're sweating and freezing out our hangovers in 2024.

    My thought bubble: While the sauna and cold plunge deleted all evidence of drinking one martini too many the night before, this was just my experience. Contrast therapy doesn't necessarily tout itself as a hangover remedy.

    How you end your session makes a difference.

    Finishing your session with a cold plunge is ideal if your goal is to boost your metabolism or energy, explains Matthew Zitsos, one of Sauna Culture's four founders.

    • Yes, but: If you go after 5pm, end with the sauna, Zitsos says. "The increase in energy [from the cold plunge] can keep someone from falling asleep."

    My thought bubble: I ended my session with a cold plunge and can attest that the energy boost is real — it felt like a dopamine rush.

    Scare away the Sunday scaries.

    While I can only speak to the results after just one session, my short-term results included more mental clarity, reduced inflammation and a burst of energy that lasted all Sunday afternoon.

    • I also slept nearly nine hours that night and, consequently, had lots of Monday motivation jumping into the work week.

    The bottom line: Contrast therapy felt like a factory reset for both my body and mind. If you're down to sit in a little discomfort, it's a big ROI.

    If you go: Sauna culture is in Cotswold Village at 274 S Sharon Amity Road .

    • Day passes are $40 and monthly memberships start at $90. Discounts are available for Y2 members. It's recommended to book online, but walk-ins are accepted.

    Go deeper: Want to dive into Charlotte's cold plunge and contrast therapy scene? Here's 10+ other places to try.

