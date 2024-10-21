Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Boston

    Boston-bred clothing line celebrates Celtics fans and their neighborhoods

    By Steph Solis,

    2 days ago

    When the Celtics tip off their new season, they might see fans in iconic green jerseys and the names of Boston neighborhoods emblazoned on their chests.

    • The jerseys and shorts hail from Mathmatik Athletics, an athletic clothing line by Dorchester resident Peter Edouard.

    Why it matters: Celtics fans from Boston love two things — their team and their neighborhood — Edouard and his wife, co-owner Leora Edouard, tell Axios.

    What they're saying: "We love this city, and we want to continue to create collections that are inspired by the neighborhoods that we're from," Leora Edouard says.

    Zoom in: Mathmatik rolled out shorts with the South End or Southie printed across the back in June.

    • Historian Dart Adams, a South End native and an affiliate partner of the brand, showed them off on Instagram.
    • Soon after, Adams and the owners were inundated with requests for shorts repping other neighborhoods, like Dorchester, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain.
    • The demand grew even more once the Celtics won the championship.

    Today, Mathmatik's line includes most Boston neighborhoods, as well as Cambridge and North Cambridge.

    • The top-selling neighborhood: Dorchester, the Edouards say.
    • Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park are also popular.

    Mathmatik is small and entirely based on pre-orders because it's self-funded, Leora Edouard says.

    • But she and Peter Edouard hope to release more collections and grow to eventually serve a national audience.

    What's next: Mathmatik and KickBack Boston are celebrating the raising of the NBA championship banner Tuesday with a neighborhood watch party and pop-up at Dorchester Brewing Company 6-11pm.

    • Mathmatik will debut its collection of Banner 18 neighborhood jerseys and sell them from DBCo.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Take the Axios Boston news quiz!
    Axios Boston5 days ago
    Social calendar: Things to do in the Boston area 10/21-10/27
    Axios2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Lyrik claims to have Boston's "newest greatest view." Not so much.
    Axios Boston22 days ago
    Stop & Shop price gouging allegations rile Mass. Dems
    Axios Boston21 days ago
    Boston Zoo's Moo Deng lookalike turns 4
    Axios20 days ago
    Understanding Massachusetts tipped workers ballot question
    Axios29 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Where Bay Staters go when they bail on Massachusetts
    Axios16 days ago
    The MBTA's troubled Green Line Extension reopens after derailment
    Axios19 days ago
    Boston hotel strike grows to nearly 1,300 workers
    Axios7 days ago
    Voter guide: What will be on Massachusetts ballots this November
    Axios Boston22 days ago
    Boston's share of rent-burdened households exceeds U.S. average
    Axios28 days ago
    "Unfulfilled Promise": Old State House exhibit explores Boston busing history
    Axios29 days ago
    Inside Porter Square Books' move to Lesley's University Hall
    Axios Boston23 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Things to do around Boston: Week of 9/30
    Axios Boston23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy