Boston-bred clothing line celebrates Celtics fans and their neighborhoods

When the Celtics tip off their new season, they might see fans in iconic green jerseys and the names of Boston neighborhoods emblazoned on their chests.

The jerseys and shorts hail from Mathmatik Athletics, an athletic clothing line by Dorchester resident Peter Edouard.

Why it matters: Celtics fans from Boston love two things — their team and their neighborhood — Edouard and his wife, co-owner Leora Edouard, tell Axios.

What they're saying: "We love this city, and we want to continue to create collections that are inspired by the neighborhoods that we're from," Leora Edouard says.

Zoom in: Mathmatik rolled out shorts with the South End or Southie printed across the back in June.

Historian Dart Adams, a South End native and an affiliate partner of the brand, showed them off on Instagram.

Soon after, Adams and the owners were inundated with requests for shorts repping other neighborhoods, like Dorchester, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain.

The demand grew even more once the Celtics won the championship.

Today, Mathmatik's line includes most Boston neighborhoods, as well as Cambridge and North Cambridge.

The top-selling neighborhood: Dorchester, the Edouards say.

Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park are also popular.

Mathmatik is small and entirely based on pre-orders because it's self-funded, Leora Edouard says.

But she and Peter Edouard hope to release more collections and grow to eventually serve a national audience.

What's next: Mathmatik and KickBack Boston are celebrating the raising of the NBA championship banner Tuesday with a neighborhood watch party and pop-up at Dorchester Brewing Company 6-11pm.