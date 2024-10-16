Free lunch a bigger draw in Boston, ezCater survey says

One way to keep workers happy as they return to the office? Free snacks.

Why it matters: Boston is notorious for its high cost of living, and new data from ezCater suggests free food is a draw for employees.

Driving the news: In Boston, 20% of workers surveyed enjoy free snacks in the office, more than any other metro surveyed in ezCater's lunch survey released today.

17% of workers nationwide enjoy free snacks in the office.

58% of all hybrid workers surveyed said they would commit to three days in the office if it came with a free lunch.

Zoom out: More employees are skipping lunch because of full calendars, limited time to make deadlines and other factors, ezCater's research suggests.