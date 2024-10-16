Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Boston

    Free lunch a bigger draw in Boston, ezCater survey says

    By Steph Solis,

    2 days ago

    One way to keep workers happy as they return to the office? Free snacks.

    Why it matters: Boston is notorious for its high cost of living, and new data from ezCater suggests free food is a draw for employees.

    Driving the news: In Boston, 20% of workers surveyed enjoy free snacks in the office, more than any other metro surveyed in ezCater's lunch survey released today.

    • 17% of workers nationwide enjoy free snacks in the office.
    • 58% of all hybrid workers surveyed said they would commit to three days in the office if it came with a free lunch.

    Zoom out: More employees are skipping lunch because of full calendars, limited time to make deadlines and other factors, ezCater's research suggests.

    • Workers are also eating out less and spending less when they order lunch due to rising costs.
    • Millennials and Gen Z workers in particular are instead taking mid-afternoon breaks to eat treats, especially if they're free.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy