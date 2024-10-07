Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios Boston

    Boston-area nonprofit reviving Boomerangs

    By Steph Solis,

    1 days ago

    Boomerangs, the thrift store chainlet that supported HIV care, is reopening under the leadership of a local nonprofit.

    Why it matters: The beloved stores left a hole in Greater Boston when they closed in June at the direction of their owner, Fenway Health.

    Driving the news: The store on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge will reopen by December as Boomerangs by More Than Words, Jodi Rosenbaum, the nonprofit's founder, tells Axios.

    • The organization pledged to donate 1% of its sales from Boomerangs to support HIV care and services at Fenway Health for three months.
    • More Than Words' staff is exploring reopening the Boomerangs in Jamaica Plain, but nothing's set in stone, Rosenbaum says.

    Zoom in: More Than Words serves young adults who are in foster care, the court system or not in school, including unhoused youth. The nonprofit also runs bookstores in the South End and in Waltham, where it also sells clothing.

    • Boomerangs by More Than Words will employ up to six people, each of whom will be a graduate of the organization's job training program, Rosenbaum tells Axios.

    What they're saying: "We see this as an opportunity to honor the rich legacy that Boomerangs built over two decades while also allowing us to extend the reach of our programs and empowering young people," Rosenbaum said in a statement.

    Flashback: The advocacy group AIDS Action started Boomerangs in the mid-1990s as a way to raise money for HIV care.

    • Fenway Health eventually absorbed AIDS Action and oversaw the Boomerangs stores.
    • It cited in its decision to close the stores "significant financial losses" over six years.

    What's next: Boomerangs by More Than Words will sell secondhand clothes, accessories, books, home goods and music — much like the old Boomerangs.

    Until the Cambridge location reopens, More Than Words will accept Boomerangs donations at its South End and Waltham bookstores, plus at its bins .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New England's largest fair boasts new fried food options
    Axios19 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Lyrik claims to have Boston's "newest greatest view." Not so much.
    Axios Boston8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Vote for Boston's most iconic food
    Axios Boston16 days ago
    The Boston area's driving more than before COVID
    Axios16 days ago
    Things to do around Boston: Week of 9/23
    Axios16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Inside Porter Square Books' move to Lesley's University Hall
    Axios Boston9 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    How Boston is preparing business owners for new liquor license apps
    Axios7 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Healey puts pressure on lawmakers to pass her clean energy goals
    Axios Boston20 days ago
    The MBTA's troubled Green Line Extension reopens after derailment
    Axios5 days ago
    Stop & Shop price gouging allegations rile Mass. Dems
    Axios Boston7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy