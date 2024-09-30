Things to do around Boston: Week of 9/30

Monday, 9/30

📖 Catch essayist Marian Schembari at the Harvard Book Store, where she discusses her new book, "A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole," 7pm.

Wednesday, 10/02

🎞 The Anchor presents "Scooby Doo" as part of its movie series, 8-10pm.

Thursday, 10/03

📖 The Boston Public Library in Copley Square hosts Don Wilding , author of "Historic Storms of Cape Cod" to discuss some of the coast's biggest weather events, 6-7pm.

🎶 Sabrina Carpenter, one of this summer's biggest singers, performs at TD Garden.

Friday, 10/04

🍻 Harpoon Brewery's Octoberfest runs kicks off with a ceremonial keg tapping and live music, 6pm.

The festival includes stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel eating contests and music Friday and Saturday.

Price: $35+.

Saturday, 10/05

🫦 The Full Body Cast, who performs Rocky Horror Picture Show every Saturday night downtown, hosts its first all Latine shadowcast at the AMC near Boston Common, 9:30pm.

Sunday, 10/06

🎃 Bow Market hosts "Baby's First Pumpkin Craft & Sensory Workshop" for kids ages 0-5, 10:30am-1pm.

Price: $5 suggested donation to the specialist, Joy Harper; $5 for the pumpkins to take home.

🎶 Lupe Fiasco's "Samurai" tour stops at the Royale.