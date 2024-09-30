Inside Porter Square Books' move to Lesley's University Hall

Porter Square Books gave locals a peek at their new digs on Lesley University's campus.

Why it matters: The beloved independent bookstore is partnering with Lesley University, moving into a new space in University Hall .

Catch up quick: The owners signed a 10-year lease with Lesley with options to renew.

The bookstore will close around Oct. 7.

David Sandberg, one of the owners, estimates the new space will open by late next week.

Zing Cafe, which operates inside the bookstore's current location, will remain in that space.

Zoom in: PSB celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday with an open house, walking patrons through the new location.

It's 40% larger than the current space and will be closer to the Porter Square T stop, per the owners.

What they're saying: "For a while, the only thing constraining us was space, and we really want more space," Sandberg tells Axios.

"This allows us to get to that next level,"

Porter Square Books plans to have the space ready by Oct. 11, one of the owners says. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The perks: More cafe seating with Page & Leaf, a cafe owned by Forge Baking Company's Jennifer Park.

🚽 Two customer bathrooms

🚲 Bike parking under the awning outside

🚗 Free parking (nights, weekends and 45 minutes on weekdays)

👨‍🦽 ADA-compliant

What's next: The bookstore will host a "book chain" on Sunday, where a line of people will pass books from the old store to the new one.

Curb alert: Porter Square Books' new space already has shelving, so the staff is giving away their old shelves.

Bring a friend and a large van if you plan to pick up some shelves.

Patrons shared their favorite memories of Porter Square Books as the team prepares to move to a new location. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios