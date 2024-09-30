Open in App
    Inside Porter Square Books' move to Lesley's University Hall

    By Steph Solis,

    3 days ago

    Porter Square Books gave locals a peek at their new digs on Lesley University's campus.

    Why it matters: The beloved independent bookstore is partnering with Lesley University, moving into a new space in University Hall .

    Catch up quick: The owners signed a 10-year lease with Lesley with options to renew.

    • The bookstore will close around Oct. 7.
    • David Sandberg, one of the owners, estimates the new space will open by late next week.
    • Zing Cafe, which operates inside the bookstore's current location, will remain in that space.

    Zoom in: PSB celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday with an open house, walking patrons through the new location.

    • It's 40% larger than the current space and will be closer to the Porter Square T stop, per the owners.

    What they're saying: "For a while, the only thing constraining us was space, and we really want more space," Sandberg tells Axios.

    • "This allows us to get to that next level,"
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uVGM_0voboxRi00 Porter Square Books plans to have the space ready by Oct. 11, one of the owners says. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

    The perks: More cafe seating with Page & Leaf, a cafe owned by Forge Baking Company's Jennifer Park.

    🚽 Two customer bathrooms

    🚲 Bike parking under the awning outside

    🚗 Free parking (nights, weekends and 45 minutes on weekdays)

    👨‍🦽 ADA-compliant

    What's next: The bookstore will host a "book chain" on Sunday, where a line of people will pass books from the old store to the new one.

    Curb alert: Porter Square Books' new space already has shelving, so the staff is giving away their old shelves.

    • Bring a friend and a large van if you plan to pick up some shelves.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MNyZ_0voboxRi00
    Patrons shared their favorite memories of Porter Square Books as the team prepares to move to a new location. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
