What it was like to grow up in the "Only Murders in the Building" building

Asher here, glued to another episode in the "Only Murders in the Building" series.

Driving the news: New episodes of the comic whodunit — starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short — drop through the end of October .

Behind the scenes: My interest in the show is keener than most because … I grew up in that building — and my parents still live there.

In the show, the building is called the Arconia. In real life, it's the Belnord, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, just a few blocks from Central Park.

There were never the sorts of secret corridors key to some episodes, but as a little kid, I used to play with Alex and Ivan, the sons of Zoran, the building super, in some little-known subterranean passageways.

As for the murders, all I can tell you is that as a 10-year-old running to catch a morning school bus, I almost tripped over a dead body, covered in a white sheet, in one of the building's iconic archways — a doorman shouted for my attention just in time.

The back story: It's always been a very old-school building — when I was growing up, the tenants were engaged in a drag-out rent strike against the owners, because in New York that's apparently something you can do.

As a little boy, I spotted the famed Yiddish writer Isaac Bashevis Singer strolling the courtyard — and the great musical actor Zero Mostel had also once called the building home .

Matt Damon and his family once kept an apartment in the building — which, of course, was thrilling.

An interior view of the Belnord apartment building. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

True story: Bits of two episodes of "Law & Order" were filmed in my parents' apartment — the studio once put us up in a midtown hotel for a week — and Jerry Orbach and my mother shared notes about doing the New York Times crossword puzzle.

To her delight — and his, too — he signed our original cast album of "The Fantasticks," in which, as a very young man, he starred as El Gallo .

Reality check: A lot of the show is filmed on sound stages, but some of it is still filmed in the building. My mother was telling me about getting to witness a scene involving Meryl Streep and Martin Short in the building courtyard.

The bottom line: Now when I visit there's occasionally a tourist out front taking selfies.