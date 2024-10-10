Open in App
    What it was like to grow up in the "Only Murders in the Building" building

    By Asher Price,

    2 days ago

    Asher here, glued to another episode in the "Only Murders in the Building" series.

    Driving the news: New episodes of the comic whodunit — starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short — drop through the end of October .

    Behind the scenes: My interest in the show is keener than most because … I grew up in that building — and my parents still live there.

    In the show, the building is called the Arconia. In real life, it's the Belnord, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, just a few blocks from Central Park.

    • There were never the sorts of secret corridors key to some episodes, but as a little kid, I used to play with Alex and Ivan, the sons of Zoran, the building super, in some little-known subterranean passageways.
    • As for the murders, all I can tell you is that as a 10-year-old running to catch a morning school bus, I almost tripped over a dead body, covered in a white sheet, in one of the building's iconic archways — a doorman shouted for my attention just in time.

    The back story: It's always been a very old-school building — when I was growing up, the tenants were engaged in a drag-out rent strike against the owners, because in New York that's apparently something you can do.

    • As a little boy, I spotted the famed Yiddish writer Isaac Bashevis Singer strolling the courtyard — and the great musical actor Zero Mostel had also once called the building home .
    • Matt Damon and his family once kept an apartment in the building — which, of course, was thrilling.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBWe0_0w1PLIvl00
    An interior view of the Belnord apartment building. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

    True story: Bits of two episodes of "Law & Order" were filmed in my parents' apartment — the studio once put us up in a midtown hotel for a week — and Jerry Orbach and my mother shared notes about doing the New York Times crossword puzzle.

    • To her delight — and his, too — he signed our original cast album of "The Fantasticks," in which, as a very young man, he starred as El Gallo .

    Reality check: A lot of the show is filmed on sound stages, but some of it is still filmed in the building. My mother was telling me about getting to witness a scene involving Meryl Streep and Martin Short in the building courtyard.

    The bottom line: Now when I visit there's occasionally a tourist out front taking selfies.

    • It's weird seeing your parents' home on television, especially as a backdrop for a series of murders.
