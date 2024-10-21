Open in App
    • Axios Atlanta

    Fulton County considers asking state for help taking over Atlanta jail

    By Thomas Wheatley,

    2 days ago

    A battle is brewing over whether the Georgia General Assembly should step in and push Atlanta to give up the city's Downtown detention center to ease an overcrowding crisis at Fulton County's troubled jail .

    Why it matters: Fulton's perpetually troubled lock-up on Rice Street has seen a spike in inmate deaths , violence and contraband, some of which is smuggled in via drones.

    • Frustrated over Atlanta's refusal to sell or transfer the city's Downtown detention center to the county, Fulton leaders want to ask state lawmakers for leverage during the upcoming legislative session.

    Catch up quick: In August, a state Senate subcommittee recommended that Atlanta transfer the Downtown detention center to Fulton to address overcrowding at the county's Rice Street facility.

    • This past Wednesday, the Fulton County Commission said the issue deserved a space on their legislative wish list.
    • They asked county staff to investigate legal questions, including whether the state even had such power.

    What they're hearing: "What I can tell you is that there is considerable interest at the state, and by whatever means necessary, to force the city to either give or sell that jail to us," Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts said.

    • "And that's going to be a topic of discussion sooner rather than later. How they can or whether they can or cannot, I don't know. It's certainly a hot topic over there."

    Zoom out: "All these assets are owned by the taxpayers, not the city or county," state Sen. John Albers (R-Johns Creek), who co-chaired the subcommittee, told Axios.

    • "The Atlanta Detention Center should be turned over to Fulton County so they can house the mentally challenged, medically fragile, and non-violent offenders which is a priority of city elected officials."

    The other side: "The City provided relief for county inmates via ACDC because it was the right thing to do and the County still has unused beds at their disposable," Michael Smith, press secretary for Mayor Andre Dickens, told Axios.

    • "We have no plans of selling ACDC and the City of Atlanta encourages Fulton County leadership to explore alternatives to alleviate this humanitarian crisis."

    Caveat: The city is already leasing part of the jail to the county. But the county doesn't have full access or control over the facility's operations.

    Context: Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat, who manages the county jail, says the facility is outdated and building a new lock-up is the best solution. A county-commissioned study put the price tag at roughly $1.7 billion.

    • The Southern Center for Human Rights has called for the county sheriff, judges, prosecutors and elected officials to fund and prioritize alternatives to incarceration.
    • The county commission opted to spend up to $300 million on renovating the existing jail instead.

    The intrigue: Atlanta plans to open a diversion center in the jail where people accused of low-level crimes or experiencing substance abuse issues can seek social services.

    Eggman
    1d ago
    Who's in charge?
    Marty Burrell
    1d ago
    they need to tear that sht hole down
