Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios

    Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon leaves prison, says he's "empowered"

    By Mike Allen,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Steve BannonTrump'S influenceEx-Trump White House2024 election predictionsFederal Bureau of prisonsSupreme Court

    Comments / 112

    Add a Comment
    Anthony Toomer
    16m ago
    The Trump Effect: An experimental perpetuation of the emboldening effect of racially inflammatory elite communication, lawlessness, alternate truth, chaos, threats, Nationalism, violence, no tolerance, and Wight Christian ideals. Where “Do as Thou Wilt is the whole of the law. “For the day of the Lord is near upon all the heathen: as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee: thy reward shall return upon thine own head.”‭‭Obadiah‬ ‭1‬:‭15‬ ‭KJVAAE‬‬
    Rita Johnson
    44m ago
    yeah , empowered until DECEMBER ...
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Oof': Trump rallygoers reportedly 'streaming for the exits' while he was 'still speaking'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump and Johnson hand Democrats an 11th-hour lifeline
    Axios11 hours ago
    Trump denies knowing comedian who made Puerto Rico joke at his rally
    Axios1 day ago
    Exclusive: How Saronic slots into the unmanned arms race
    Axios1 day ago
    Harris address tonight aims to help voters picture her in the White House
    Axios2 days ago
    Billionaires' new playground
    Axios2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Vance roasts Walz over video game gaffe, needling former coach on football IQ
    Fox News1 day ago
    Disney World Axed From Worldwide ‘Best’ List, DeSantis Had Helping Hand
    disneyfanatic.com1 day ago
    Scared Trump campaign workers reportedly stuffed conference room hole with napkins over fears of being spied on
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Virginia's Adderall shortage: ADHD patients struggle to access medication
    Axios Richmond1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Ranked choice voting is spreading, but not in San Diego
    Axios14 hours ago
    Extreme heat set records for health perils in 2023
    Axios1 day ago
    Majority of Cuban Americans in Miami support Trump
    Axios Miami1 day ago
    Karen Read speaks in in-depth interview
    Axios Boston1 day ago
    Harris tries to appeal again to ‘Breakfast Club’ listeners
    The Hill1 day ago
    What to know about Northwest Arkansas' U.S. House candidates
    Axios NW Arkansas1 day ago
    Where the Puerto Rican population in the U.S. is concentrated
    Axios1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Accessible voting options for Texas voters with disabilities
    Axios15 hours ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog6 days ago
    Nearly a third of Washington Post's editorial board stepping down
    Axios2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Trump says vulgar New York rally was a "love fest"
    Axios1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy