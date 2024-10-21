Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios

    How Milton brought unprecedented flooding to North Tampa

    By Yacob Reyes,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Pam Davis
    1d ago
    when you build on low land near any water this is what you get. local governments are more interested in making money by allowing building in areas they should never build in
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Dog saved from Hurricane Milton floodwaters reunited with rescuer
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Ohio could be in for more snow this winter
    Axios1 day ago
    Chapman's Eat Market is a German Village gem
    Axios2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Streateries survive Capital One Arena deal
    Axios1 day ago
    Raleigh will pick a new mayor for the first time since before the pandemic
    Axios1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Unofficial race for New Orleans' next mayor intensifies
    Axios2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Francine, Richmond's famous Lowe's cat, goes national
    Axios1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Texas Monthly says 10 of the best tacos in Texas are in San Antonio
    Axios1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Denver Pizza Week runs through Oct. 27 with $10 deals
    Axios16 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy