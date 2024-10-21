Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios

    Presidential campaigns finally courting Latino voters, poll finds

    By Sommer BrugalMarina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios),

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Nathan Leach
    9h ago
    my question for Latinos for trump is simple. When you get the knock on your door and the time comes for you to prove your citizenship and show your papers, what will you do when you are told your documents are not good enough? What are you going to do? How will you prove you belong here? How will you prevent your own deportation? Would any Latino for trump care to explain?
    BlacksForTrump
    2d ago
    Courting? TRUMP has taken the majority of the Latino vote. Legal citizens who came here properly, went through the process PROPERLY, are very angry about the influx of illegals and the resources they are stealing from communities. DEPORT DEPORT TRUMP2024🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Harris leads Trump among battleground Latino voters: Poll
    The Hill1 day ago
    Harris campaign plans red-state detour
    Axios15 hours ago
    IRS releases 2025 tax brackets, inflation adjustments
    Axios20 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Unofficial race for New Orleans' next mayor intensifies
    Axios2 days ago
    Early voting kicks off throughout Florida
    CBS Miami1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Where Taylor Swift has eaten in New Orleans
    Axios1 day ago
    Hurricane tracker on Oscar path: Spaghetti models, possible impacts to Cuba, Florida
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    Lindsey Graham to Republicans backing Harris: "What the hell are you doing?"
    Axios2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch10 minutes ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Scoop: Mike Johnson’s tense text messages with Liz Cheney
    Axios2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Trump closing out campaign cycle with anti-trans attacks
    Axios16 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Girl Scouts prices are on the rise
    Axios1 day ago
    Scoop: Israel gave the White House its demands for ending the war in Lebanon
    Axios2 days ago
    Corporate America's leftward shift
    Axios1 day ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy