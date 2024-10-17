Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios

    Doctors shouldn't push voting on patients, GOP says

    By Maya Goldman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Behind the Curtain — Election scenario 4: Harris with handcuffs
    Axios2 days ago
    Trump and Harris chase Latino vote in final stretch
    Axios1 day ago
    Scoop: House Dems sue FEC over campaign finance loophole
    Axios1 day ago
    Hezbollah drone hits Netanyahu’s house
    Axios4 hours ago
    Scoop: Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent voted for Kamala Harris
    Axios1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Scoop: Moreno leads in GOP polling of Ohio Senate race
    Axios1 day ago
    By the numbers: The U.S. states where immigrants are moving
    Axios3 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    House Dem report: Trump used Secret Service as "personal ATM"
    Axios23 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Biden, Obama and Clinton converge at Ethel Kennedy's funeral
    Axios2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Jolly Holiday Lights moves to Iowa State Fair, goes private
    Axios1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Indianapolis budget includes master leasing program
    Axios1 day ago
    America's gullibility crisis
    Axios3 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy