Axios
How much FEMA money has gone to Florida
By Alex Fitzpatrick,2 days ago
By Alex Fitzpatrick,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 73
Add a Comment
Charlene Simmons
18h ago
Heriberto Morell
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hill7 days ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times2 days ago
Owner tied 'trembling' dog to fence in rising waters of Hurricane Milton because he 'couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up': Cops
Law & Crime2 days ago
Florida man who 'left his terrified bull terrier tied to a fence' ahead of Hurricane Milton charged with felony
The Mirror US2 days ago
Missing Woman, 80, Last Seen Walking into Hurricane Shelter and Is Then Found Dead Days Later: Officials
People2 days ago
Former owner of dog found chained to pole ahead of Hurricane Milton arrested, to 'face the music,' DA says
Fox News2 days ago
alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
Axios20 hours ago
Akeena1 day ago
David Heitz21 hours ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
WyoFile17 days ago
Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
The Mirror US2 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
The Hill2 days ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
M Henderson13 days ago
L. Cane1 day ago
Mississippi News Group17 days ago
Axios22 hours ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Axios1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
Axios5 hours ago
Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
Axios2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.