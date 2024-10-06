Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Axios

    Harris vouches for Biden's mental fitness, stamina

    By Alex Thompson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 829
    Add a Comment
    Jabber Jaws
    7m ago
    Oh, it’s all about the FEELINGS! Brace yourselves, folks, because "JOY" is on the way for every single American—and guess what? It’s not just for citizens! Nope, migrants too, whether here legally or not, will be basking in the glow of the Kamala Harris plan! Can’t you just feel the difference already? Oh yeah, I can totally feel it—just like I feel my taxes going up!
    Lexie Dunford
    35m ago
    omg she is insulting Americans intelligence.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story7 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News7 days ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY7 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill7 days ago
    This Wednesday, October 13, retirees will not get their Social Security checks
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Fact Check: Video That Shows Harris Calling Young Adults 'Stupid' Is Real — But Lacks Context
    Snopes4 days ago
    CBS Anchor Ousted For Departing Colleague Is Latest Firing Casualty
    iHeartRadio12 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story6 days ago
    What Michelle Obama's Ex-Boyfriend David Upchurch Has Said About Their Romance
    The List4 days ago
    Lara Trump Tells Kristen Welker Trump Was Just ‘Joking Around’ When Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN2 days ago
    Kamala Harris ‘can’t win the election’ without Pennsylvania: Chris Stirewalt
    NewsNation7 days ago
    CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Whistleblowers expose Biden-Harris hurricane response: withheld aid, waste and more
    americanmilitarynews.com3 days ago
    CNN Data Reporter Spots 'Bad Sign' For Kamala Harris: A 'Problem' For Her Campaign
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Trump Chuckles As Crowd Boos Soldier For Correctly Naming Base
    HuffPost3 days ago
    'Pieces falling into place': Analyst sees Harris breaking 'doom loop' as election nears
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Yes, Democrats spent FEMA money on illegal immigrants
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Fact Check: Biden Said Feds Won't Give More Aid to Hurricane Helene Victims?
    Snopes5 days ago
    Scott Jennings Floats Wild Theory That Biden Is Trying to Sabotage Harris by Calling Her ‘A Major Player in Everything We’ve Done’
    Mediaite3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy